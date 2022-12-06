Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
We're just a few weeks away!
Season 1 of Netflix's surprising mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia left so many loose ends that we've been trying to tie up in our minds since it ended. What we thought was going to be a reincarnation of Gilmore Girls quickly took a darker turn when we found out this relationship was far from peachy. To be clear, we're not complaining. The coming-of-age series gives us a healthy mix of angsty teen drama, political issues, and crime that makes for an insatiable binge.
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia. Read at your own risk!]
In Season 1, 30-year-old single mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) moves to a new town with her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old son Austin (Diesel La Torraca), hoping for a fresh start and a forever home after constantly being on the move. But trouble seems to follow Georgia, who's been on the run her whole life trying to escape a traumatic upbringing. Ginny sometime feels like she has to be the parent, on top of dealing with typical teenage drama like school and boys. As things unfold, Ginny learns her mother may not be who she thinks she is. Did Georgia murder her previous husband for his money? What else is she hiding? And where are Ginny and Austin heading off to on the motorcycle?
It feels like ages since Season 1 premiered in Feb. 2021, but now we're so close to heading back to Wellsbury and hopefully finding out some answers to our burning questions by Season 1's cliffhanger ending.
It's official! Netflix renewed the series back in April 2021. Now, after showrunner Debra Fisher hinted on TikTok about a release in the near future, the streamer confirmed Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia will be returning Jan. 5, 2023.
Season 2 will pick up a few weeks after the events of Season 1. "We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off," creator Sarah Lampert said via Tudum. "We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger."
Last we saw of Ginny, she had fled into the night on a stolen motorcycle with her little brother Austin on the back. Wherever they were heading, we know they'll be back home soon thanks to these first look images from the new season that show the mother and daughter back together and Ginny at school. Back in November, the show's Twitter account also tweeted the titles of each of the 10 episodes in Season 2, but that doesn't give us much of a storyline to decipher.
In Season 1, Georgia all but admitted to a private investigator that she killed her husband and scattered his ashes, so there's bound to be more investigation into her murderous past, especially since we know she had another previous husband go missing as well. Now, Georgia's engaged to newly appointed mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), who is clueless about her past. We also hope to see more story development with Joe (Raymond Ablack), the coffee shop owner who realized Georgia is the same girl he met as a child.
As for Ginny, she has a lot to work through. Will she tell the P.I. about Georgia's wolfsbane plant? Will the MANG friendship get back together? And what about the two boys who told Ginny they're in love with her?
There's no trailer yet. But with the release date just around the corner, Netflix shared this first teaser for Season 2. In the clip, we see Georgia discover the wolfsbane plant burning in the fireplace, and angrily throw a fire poker at the wall. Ginny's narration then says "the puzzle piece that was missing suddenly slides into place and I see it. I see her, who she really is."
If you loved Ginny & Georgia and want to watch more shows like it, check out our list of 9 shows like Ginny & Georgia to watch while you wait for Season 2 to be released. They're shows about mother-daughter relationships, suburban crime, and growing up.
Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is available now on Netflix.