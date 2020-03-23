Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is going to have to fight her way through another winter in her next small screen outing. The actress stars alongside Corey Hawkins in Quibi's Survive, and, as the full trailer reveals, she's going to find herself surrounded once again by a lot of peril and snow in this show.

The "Movie in Chapters" that premieres on Quibi's April 6 launch features Turner as Jane, the troubled survivor of a plane crash who will have to work together with Hawkins' character Paul to withstand the blistering elements of the wilderness. She'll have to survive free climbing, wolves, an avalanche, and her own suicidal ideation to make it home. There are no white walkers or ice dragons in this story, but these frigid conditions will surely ring familiar to those of us who watched her make it through the coldest nights in Winterfell.

The series is based upon the novel of the same name by Alex Morel. It's directed by Mark Pellington and written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar. It is being promoted as one of Quibi's "Movies in Chapters," meaning each installment will run for no more than 10 minutes.

Survive is one of several new series with A-list talent coming to Quibi.

Previously, Quibi released a short teaser for the series.

Survive will be available at Quibi's launch on Monday, April 6.

