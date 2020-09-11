There's been a lot of news about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lately. The dramatic reboot Bel-Air, inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral short film that reimagined the sitcom as a gritty drama, has already been ordered up for two seasons at Peacock. Meanwhile, an HBO Max cast reunion special is on the way -- and it looks like Will Smith and the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, may finally bury the hatchet after so many years of public feuding. Now, Google is getting in on the action. Thursday was the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom's debut on NBC, so to celebrate, Google is offering fans a very special search-based Easter egg.

If you search "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on Google on Friday, you might notice a little nugget buried in the top right corner, alongside photos and other information about Fresh Prince: a license plate that says "FRESH" (but, sadly, no dice in a mirror). If you click on that icon, it unleashes a full-on Fresh Prince takeover, complete with a taxi cab, some "Carlton Dance" action, vintage '90s restyling of the search engine page, and some customized links that you can click through for fun soundbites from the series!

Take a look at the transformation below, and head to Google to check it out for yourself!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is currently streaming on HBO Max.

