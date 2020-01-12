In an unsurprising but still exciting movie, Dick Wolf announced at the Televisions Critics Association winter press tour Sunday that the CBS procedural FBI will cross over with its new spin-off FBI: Most Wanted this spring. Given that Wolf has so often built shows with shared universes that cross over, we've been expecting crossover news since FBI: Most Wanted was first picked up.

"[FBI and FBI: Most Wanted] are inextricably linked in terms of attitude," Wolf said, "but the storytelling is very different, but will lend itself to crossovers. And I guess my major announcement today is that we will be doing a crossover in the spring. We've had pretty good luck with them in the past."

FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon confirmed to a small group of reporters that they have not filmed the crossover yet, but shooting should start in about a month. Per McMahon, he and the cast are excited for their first real crossover after last year's backdoor pilot.

"Firstly, we shot the initial kind of embedded pilot — I think that's the right way to describe it — with those guys, so it kind of felt like we're all part of the one thing together anyway, so it'll be great to get back together and kind of explore that on two different levels," McMahon explained. "Because the necessity was, for that one, to go into our world because we had to because that's what we were trying to sell. And so now we can kind of come into their world a little bit as well, so that'll be fun."

Wolf didn't specify which characters will be involved in the crossover or precisely when it will air. However, Wolf did reveal that the crossover would start in New York City and then expand from there.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

