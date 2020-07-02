A TV adaptation of the Fallout series is on the way, and it's coming to Amazon. The news was announced with a brief teaser trailer that doesn't reveal any specifics, but it has been confirmed that Amazon has acquired the show's rights — and that some of the key talent behind Westworld will be working on it.

Although the teaser video itself is vague, this is a TV series adaptation, and according to Bethesda, it's already received a series commitment. The show is coming from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films. Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will be working on the project, which is said to have received a "substantial series commitment."

We don't yet know most of the critical details, such as the cast, director, or release date. There's no indication that it'll be a direct adaptation of any of the games, but the announcement acknowledges some of the iconic elements, such as the "harsh tone" that is "sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies." It will also still feature "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy."

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen," said Bethesda's Todd Howard. "But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

In addition to Westworld, Nolan created the CBS sci-fi series Person of Interest, and has worked as a writer on many of brother Christopher Nolan's films, including The Dark Knight, The Prestige, and Interstellar. Joy's non-Westworld work includes serving as a writer and producer on Burn Notice.

The long-running Fallout series debuted in 1997, when it was developed by Interplay Entertainment. Bethesda later bought the rights to the series, with its first entry being 2008's Fallout 3, which was a major success. The subsequent entry, New Vegas, was developed by Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II studio Obsidian Entertainment. The most recent Fallout games are Fallout 4 and the online spin-off Fallout 76.

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.