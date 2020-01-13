The upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has abandoned plans to film in Puerto Rico because of the recent earthquakes, Deadline reports. After a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island last week, producers reportedly considered moving ahead with production as originally planned, but they reversed their decision after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Saturday.

It is still unknown if the cast and crew will relocate to another island or country for filming. The local blog Butaca del Medio reported Monday that production was supposed to take place in Arecibo, which is located in northern Puerto Rico, before Disney+ and Marvel Studios pulled the plug.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in their fan-favorite roles from Marvel's popular Captain America and Avengers films. It is slated for a fall 2020 debut and will consist of six episodes.

Disney+ did not respond to TV Guide's request for comment.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

