For the sixth year, ESPN8: The Ocho returns for a full day of live events and sports that are "seldom seen." Originating as a parody of ESPN's many networks, in the 2004 Ben Stiller comedy Dodgeball, The Ocho has become popular amongst viewers who like to watch unique sports that aren't featured in the mainstream.

This year, The Ocho includes 14.5 hours of live events from The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Events that will take place in Rock Hill throughout the day include:

World Axe Throwing League

AWA Wiffle Ball

2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout

2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational

Pogopalooza Cup 2022

OmegaBall Invitational

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase

Slippery Stairs

Cornhole will highlight the day as the American Cornhole League (ACL) will host its SuperHole III event at The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. Some stars who are scheduled to participate in the event include Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby, Ben Rector, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Dawn Staley, Chris Weidman and ESPN and SEC Network's own Marty Smith. Each celebrity will be paired with an ACL pro for the competition.

The day will begin in the Palmetto State at 8 a.m. ET with the Turf Wars Kickball Invitational and the US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off capping off the day at 9 p.m. ET. Pickleball, belt sander races, bed races, financial modeling, paper wings and Teqball are some of the news sports that will be introduced at this year's Ocho.

You can check out the full schedule of events airing on ESPN8: The Ocho, below.

When to Watch

ESPN8: The Ocho will takeover ESPN2 for 24 hours beginning at midnight on August 5. In addition to ESPN2, ESPN Deportes will feature a block of content in Spanish from noon to 2 p.m. ET. Check out the full schedule, below.

2022 ESPN8: The Ocho Television Schedule Date Time (ET) Event Location Network Fri, Aug 5 Midnight 2022 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs – ESPN8

12:30 a.m. Evolution of Cliff Diving – ESPN8

1 a.m. The Story of Spikeball – ESPN8

1:30 a.m. USA Pickleball National Championships – ESPN8

2 a.m. Tiny Meeker's Baddest Bencher on the Planet – ESPN8

2:30 a.m. 2021 Corunna Belt Sander Races – ESPN8

3 a.m. 2022 Noblesville Bed Races – ESPN8

3:30 a.m. Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition – ESPN8

4 a.m. 2021 AUDL Championship – ESPN8

4:30 a.m. 2022 eSkootr Championship – ESPN8

5 a.m. Excel Esports: All-Star Battle – ESPN8

5:30 a.m. 2021 World Air Hockey Championships – ESPN8

6 a.m. 2022 World Table Hockey Championships – ESPN8

6:30 a.m. 2022 New Swarm FlingGolf Classic – ESPN8

7 a.m. Red Bull Paper Wings – ESPN8

7:30 a.m. Teqball: World is Curved – ESPN8

8 a.m. Turf Wars Kickball Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8

9 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: The Commissioners Cup* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

10 a.m. AWA Wiffle Ball at The Ocho* Manchester Meadows ESPN8

11 a.m. 2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

Noon US Quadball Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8



World Chase Tag London – ESPN Deportes

1 p.m. 2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8



2021 World Air Hockey Championships – ESPN Deportes

1:30 p.m. Teqball – "World is Curved" – ESPN Deportes

2 p.m. The Ocho Show* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

3 p.m. Pogopalooza Cup 2022* Manchester Meadows ESPN8

4 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

5 p.m. OmegaBall Invitational* Manchester Meadows ESPN8

6 p.m. USA Dodgeball All-Star* Showcase Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

7 p.m. Slippery Stairs at The Ocho* Manchester Meadows ESPN8

8 p.m. ACL SuperHole III Finals* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

9 p.m. US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off* Rock Hill Sports & Event Center ESPN8

10:30 p.m. World Chase Tag London – ESPN8

11:30 p.m. Death Diving: Austin – ESPN8

Previews & Encores

To prepare fans for the event, ESPN2 will be airing ESPN8: The Ocho content in the surrounding days which will feature previews and encores on the following days and times:

Monday, Aug. 1: 8 p.m. – midnight ET

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 8 p.m. – midnight ET

Wednesday, Aug 3: 8 – 11 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug 7: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 8: 7 p.m. – midnight ET

How to Watch

ESPN2 will be home of all the action on ESPN8: The Ocho, with ESPN Deportes airing a Spanish block of programming. Find out if your streaming service will be carrying The Ocho, below.

ESPN8: The Ocho Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN Deportes ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔



