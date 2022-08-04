Join or Sign In
ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho for 24 hours on August 5. Here's how to watch
For the sixth year, ESPN8: The Ocho returns for a full day of live events and sports that are "seldom seen." Originating as a parody of ESPN's many networks, in the 2004 Ben Stiller comedy Dodgeball, The Ocho has become popular amongst viewers who like to watch unique sports that aren't featured in the mainstream.
This year, The Ocho includes 14.5 hours of live events from The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Events that will take place in Rock Hill throughout the day include:
Cornhole will highlight the day as the American Cornhole League (ACL) will host its SuperHole III event at The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. Some stars who are scheduled to participate in the event include Jay Cutler, Doug Flutie, Terry Kirby, Ben Rector, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Dawn Staley, Chris Weidman and ESPN and SEC Network's own Marty Smith. Each celebrity will be paired with an ACL pro for the competition.
The day will begin in the Palmetto State at 8 a.m. ET with the Turf Wars Kickball Invitational and the US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off capping off the day at 9 p.m. ET. Pickleball, belt sander races, bed races, financial modeling, paper wings and Teqball are some of the news sports that will be introduced at this year's Ocho.
You can check out the full schedule of events airing on ESPN8: The Ocho, below.
ESPN8: The Ocho will takeover ESPN2 for 24 hours beginning at midnight on August 5. In addition to ESPN2, ESPN Deportes will feature a block of content in Spanish from noon to 2 p.m. ET. Check out the full schedule, below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Location
|Network
|Fri, Aug 5
|Midnight
|2022 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs
|–
|ESPN8
|12:30 a.m.
|Evolution of Cliff Diving
|–
|ESPN8
|1 a.m.
|The Story of Spikeball
|–
|ESPN8
|1:30 a.m.
|USA Pickleball National Championships
|–
|ESPN8
|2 a.m.
|Tiny Meeker's Baddest Bencher on the Planet
|–
|ESPN8
|2:30 a.m.
|2021 Corunna Belt Sander Races
|–
|ESPN8
|3 a.m.
|2022 Noblesville Bed Races
|–
|ESPN8
|3:30 a.m.
|Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition
|–
|ESPN8
|4 a.m.
|2021 AUDL Championship
|–
|ESPN8
|4:30 a.m.
|2022 eSkootr Championship
|–
|ESPN8
|5 a.m.
|Excel Esports: All-Star Battle
|–
|ESPN8
|5:30 a.m.
|2021 World Air Hockey Championships
|–
|ESPN8
|6 a.m.
|2022 World Table Hockey Championships
|–
|ESPN8
|6:30 a.m.
|2022 New Swarm FlingGolf Classic
|–
|ESPN8
|7 a.m.
|Red Bull Paper Wings
|–
|ESPN8
|7:30 a.m.
|Teqball: World is Curved
|–
|ESPN8
|8 a.m.
|Turf Wars Kickball Invitational*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|9 a.m.
|World Axe Throwing League: The Commissioners Cup*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|10 a.m.
|AWA Wiffle Ball at The Ocho*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|11 a.m.
|2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|Noon
|US Quadball Invitational*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|World Chase Tag London
|–
|ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|2021 World Air Hockey Championships
|–
|ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Teqball – "World is Curved"
|–
|ESPN Deportes
|2 p.m.
|The Ocho Show*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|3 p.m.
|Pogopalooza Cup 2022*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|4 p.m.
|ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|5 p.m.
|OmegaBall Invitational*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|6 p.m.
|USA Dodgeball All-Star* Showcase
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|7 p.m.
|Slippery Stairs at The Ocho*
|Manchester Meadows
|ESPN8
|8 p.m.
|ACL SuperHole III Finals*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|9 p.m.
|US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off*
|Rock Hill Sports & Event Center
|ESPN8
|10:30 p.m.
|World Chase Tag London
|–
|ESPN8
|11:30 p.m.
|Death Diving: Austin
|–
|ESPN8
To prepare fans for the event, ESPN2 will be airing ESPN8: The Ocho content in the surrounding days which will feature previews and encores on the following days and times:
ESPN2 will be home of all the action on ESPN8: The Ocho, with ESPN Deportes airing a Spanish block of programming. Find out if your streaming service will be carrying The Ocho, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN Deportes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN2 and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For an additional $5 per month, the Deportes add-on gives you access to ESPN Deportes and four other Spanish-language sports channels.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch ESPN8: The Ocho on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all of the ESPN8: The Ocho coverage on ESPN2 and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously. For an additional $4.99 per month, the Español Add-on gives you access to the Spanish programming on ESPN Deportes.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch all of the ESPN8: The Ocho action on ESPN2. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch The Ocho live on ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device. With the Best of Spanish TV add-on you can watch all of the ESPN Deportes coverage for $5 per month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch ESPN8: The Ocho on ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
