Before primetime TV was dominated by Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the employees of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, another set of doctors, nurses, and paramedics stole our hearts on ER. It's hard to believe that it's been 26 years since this beloved series premiered in 1994 (probably because we rewatch it so often on Hulu). But just like the show they starred on, the cast has only gotten better with age.

ER kickstarted the careers of actors including George Clooney, Julianna Marguiles, Noah Wyle, Ming Na Wen, and Linda Cardinelli. These days, the former medical professionals of County General Hospital are as popular as ever in Hollywood, and you can still catch most of them on current TV series. ER vet John Stamos, for example, recently returned to his Full House roots for the Fuller House revival. Clooney shook things up last year with his epic return to TV for Hulu's limited series adaptation of, Catch 22, a satirical comedy about World War II.

Click on the gallery below to see photos of the original cast back when they first joined the show, plus current photos of the actors with information about what they're up to now!

PHOTOS: ER Cast Photos: Then and Now