Chances are you're watching a lot more TV these days. TV Guide has been cranking out great guides for what to watch on Amazon, Netflix and other streaming services, but wouldn't it be great to actually get access to some of these streaming services for free?

Thanks to the fine folks at Plex, you've got the chance to win a massive prize bundle. Along with GameSpot and CNET, TV Guide is giving away thousands of dollars' worth of streaming goodness. One grand-prize winner will take home the following bundle (note that CNET, CBS All Access and Showtime are all owned by ViacomCBS):

You can stream anything and everything you want to watch, and for months at a time.

But, wait, there's more: Five lucky runners-up will get all the gift cards as well (Roku and Plex Premium not included). Sweet!

Looking to be one of our lucky winners? All you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form. *Open to the US and Puerto Rico ONLY.