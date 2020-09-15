Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

The 72nd Emmy Awards are right around the corner, but first we have five nights of the Creative Arts Emmys! On the third night of the awards, the Television Academy presented even more awards to the best of the best in categories that celebrate cinematographers, casting directors, sound editors, and more — otherwise known as the unsung heroes behind the brilliance of any good TV show.

This year, the Creative Arts Emmy nominations were dominated by some incredibly high-profile streaming shows like HBO's Watchmen, Amazon Prime Video's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Crown, and new Disney+ series The Mandalorian. As for Broadcast, well, at least we know The Voice and Dancing with the Stars will always be able to pull in a few nominations each year!

Read on for the full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners. This list will be updated as new winners are announced.

Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Beastie Boys Story

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

Becoming

WINNER: The Apollo

The Great Hack

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

Vice

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

WINNER: Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

Sea of Shadows

Serengeti

WINNER: The Cave

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer - "Hit Zero"

WINNER: Life Below Zero - "The New World"

Queer Eye - "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday"

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/nonfiction Program

WINNER: American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

LEGO Masters

WINNER: Cheer

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming

Home - "Maine"

McMillion$ - "Episode 1"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Not Your Average Joe"

WINNER: Why We Hate - "Tools & Tactics"

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Lupita Nyong'o - Serengeti

WINNER: David Attenborough - Seven Worlds, One Planet

Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Elephant Queen

Angela Bassett - The Imagineering Story

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory

WINNER: Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

McMillion$ - "Episode 3"

The Last Dance - "Episode 1"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Cult of Personality"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters "Mega City Block"

Queer Eye - "Disabled But Not Really"

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"

Survivor - "It's Like A Survivor Economy"

Top Chef - "The Jonathan Gold Standard"

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer - "God Blessed Texas"

Deadliest Catch - "Cold War Rivals"

Life Below Zero - "The New World"

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - "The Ball Ball"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera)

WINNER: Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer - "Daytona"

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

McMillion$ - "Episode 1"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Cult Of Personality"



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera)

WINNER: Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer - "Daytona"

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "The Noble Thing To Do"

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys

Circus Of Books

WINNER: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - "Closing The Net"

McMillion$ - "Episode 1"

The Cave

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

The Oscars

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Dancing with the Stars - "Episode 2802"

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"

The Oscars

The Voice - "Top 10"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Nonprosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars - "Disney Night"

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

The Voice - "Top 10"

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Dancing with the Stars - "Halloween Night"

Drunk History - "Fame"

RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"

Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy"

WINNER: The Masked Singer - "The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show - "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (Dime Davis)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629" (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy" (Don Roy King)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (David Paul Meyer)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (Jim Hoskinson)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready - "Flame Monroe" (Linda Mendoza)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

73rd Annual Tony Awards

WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Outstanding Music Direction

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

Saturday Night Live - "SNL At Home #1"

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Eat Sh!t, Bob! (segment)"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment)"

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song"

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris - "Outdoor Entertaining, Travel"

Drunk History - "Bad Blood"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"

Queer Eye - "We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman"

WINNER: Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney"

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

The Little Mermaid Live!

WINNER: The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

62nd Grammy Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Jessie Reyez"

WINNER: The Oscars

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm - "The Spite Store"

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne"

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"

Saturday Night Live - "Host: Woody Harrelson"

The Voice - "Live Finale"

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Defending Jacob - "After"

Devs - "Episode 7"

The Plot Against America - "Part 1"

Watchmen - "Little Fear Of Lightning"

WINNER: Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola - "Ice Cream For Breakfast"

Family Reunion - "Remember Black Elvis?"

WINNER: The Ranch - "It Ain't My Fault"

Will & Grace - "Accidentally On Porpoise"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-hour)

Homecoming - "Giant"

Insecure - "Lowkey Happy"

Insecure - "Lowkey Lost"

The End Of The F***ing World - "Episode 2"

WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 7: The Reckoning"

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

WINNER: black-ish - "Hair Day"

Grace And Frankie - "The Laughing Stock"

Schitt's Creek -"Happy Ending"

The Handmaid's Tale - "Liars"

The Politician - "Pilot"

This Is Us - "Strangers: Part Two"

Outstanding Fantasy/sci-fi Costumes

Carnival Row - "Aisling"

The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 3: The Sin"

WINNER: Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"

Westworld - "Parce Domine"

Outstanding Multi-camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: One Day at a Time - "Boundaries"

The Conners - "Slappy Holidays"

Will & Grace - "We Love Lucy"

Will & Grace - "What A Dump"

Outstanding Period Costumes

Hollywood "A Hollywood Ending"

Mrs. America "Shirley"

Pose "Acting Up"

WINNER: The Crown "Cri De Coeur"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984 - "The Lady In White"

Hollywood - "Outlaws"

Pose - "Acting Up"

Star Trek: Picard - "Stardust City Rag"

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Big Little Lies - "What Have They Done?, The Bad Mother, I Want To Know"

Killing Eve - "Are You From Pinner?"

Ozark - "Wartime"

Succession - "This Is Not For Tears"

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"

The Morning Show - "In The Dark Night Of The Soul It's Always 3:30 In The Morning"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)

GLOW - "Up, Up, Up"

Space Force - "THE LAUNCH"

WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"

What We Do In The Shadows - "Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches"

Will & Grace - "We Love Lucy"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984 - "True Killers"

Hollywood - "Jump"

Pose - "Love's In Need Of Love Today"

WINNER: Star Trek: Picard - "Absolute Candor"

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 6: The Prisoner"

Westworld - "Crisis Theory"

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Ozark - "Fire Pink"

Ozark - "Wartime"

Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"

Succession - "DC"

WINNER: Succession - "This Is Not For Tears"

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 4: Sanctuary"

The Mandalorian - "Chapter 8: Redemption"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Mrs. America - "Phyllis"

WINNER: Watchmen - "A God Walks into Abar"

Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"

Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul - "Bagman"

Star Trek: Picard - "Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2"

WINNER: Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"

The Boys - "The Name Of The Game"

The Crown - "Aberfan"

Westworld - "Parce Domine"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

GLOW - "The Libertines"

Silicon Valley - "Exit Event"

Space Force - "THE LAUNCH"

WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"

What We Do In The Shadows - "The Return"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Modern Family - "Finale Part 1"

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"

Space Force - "SAVE EPSILON 6!"

WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"

The Ranch - "Fadeaway"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984 - "Camp Redwood"

Devs - "Episode 3"

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood - "Hooray for Hollywood"

WINNER: Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space - "Ninety-Seven"

Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"

WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"

Watchmen - "See How They Fly"

Westworld - "Crisis Theory"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Devs - "Episode 8"

Tales From The Loop - "Loop"

The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - "Strongman"

WINNER: Vikings - "The Best Laid Plans"

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life

Doctor Who: The Runaway

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Rebuilding Notre Dame

The Messy Truth VR Experience

When We Stayed Home

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Robot Chicken - "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special"

Steven Universe Future - "Fragments"

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Stephan James - #FreeRayshawn

Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz - Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie - Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins - Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Cephas Jones - #FreeRayshawn

Anna Kendrick - Dummy

Kaitlin Olson - Flipped

Rain Valdez - Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver - Reno 911!

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance

Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Central Park

Wanda Sykes - Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi - The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright - The Simpsons

Hank Azaria - The Simpsons

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (Juried)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood - "Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2"

Little Fires Everywhere - "The Spider Web"

Mrs. America - "Reagan"

Unorthodox - "Part 1"

Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul - "The Guy For This"

Euphoria - "And Salt The Earth Behind You"

Insecure - "Lowkey Movin' On"

Killing Eve - "Meetings Have Biscuits"

Stranger Things - "Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"

Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood Unorthodox

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Euphoria - "And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob"

Little Fires Everywhere - "Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up"

The Black Godfather - "Song Title: Letter to My Godfather"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel"

This Is Us - "Strangers / Song Title: Memorized"

Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program

Ballers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Henry Danger

Shameless

Space Force

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth - "Disclosure the Movie: The Musical"

Bob's Burgers - "Pig Trouble in Little Tina"

BoJack Horseman - "The View from Halfway Down"

Rick and Morty - "The Vat of Acid Episode"

The Simpsons - "Thanksgiving of Horror"

Outstanding Children's Program

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Star Wars Resistance

We Are the Dream: The Kids of Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial

"Back-to-School Essentials"

"Before Alexa"

"Bounce"

"Groundhog Day"

"The Look"

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave

Chasing the Moon (American Experience)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

One Child Nation

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don't F**K This Up

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

We're Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All In the Family" and "Good Times"

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

The Oscars

Savage X Fenty Show

So You Think You Can Dance ("I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano," "The Girl from Ipanema")

So You Think You Can Dance ("Enough Is Enough," "Sign of the Times")

World of Dance ("Dos Jueyes," "El Ray Timbal")

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown - "Aberfan"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy or Cabbage"

Mindhunter - "Episode 6"

Ozark - "Boss Fight"

Ozark - "Civil Union"

Tales from the Loop - "Loop"

Westworld - "Parce Domine"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish - "Hair Day"

Euphoria - "The Next Episode"

Grace and Frankie - "The Tank"

Killing Eve - "Are You Form Pinner?"

The Politician - "Pilot"

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"

Unorthodox - "Part 2"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies - "She Knows"

Euphoria - "And Salt the Earth Behind You"

The Handmaid's Tale - "Mayday"

Ozark - "In Case of Emergency"

The Politician - "The Assassination of Payton Hobart"

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard - Modern Family

Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph - The Good Place

Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler - The Politician

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Martin Short - The Morning Show

Jason Bateman - The Outsider

James Cromwell - Succession

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter - Succession

Cherry Jones - Succession

Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Prowoski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio - Top Chef

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Mr. Robot - Season_4.0 ARG

Stranger Things - Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop

Westworld - Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America's Got Talent

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather of Harlem

The Morning Show

The Politician

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown

Euphoria

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"

Schitt's Creek - "Star Spreading the News"

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine the Great

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

Stranger Things

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

