Emily has some big decisions to make
It's almost time to say bonjour to a new season of Emily in Paris. After a cliffhanger ending in Season 2 last winter, fans are anxious to see what Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be up to next. The series is easy to watch and totally bingeable, thanks to its short episode length and rom-com format that's predictable in some ways yet still manages to surprise viewers in others. According to Netflix, subscribers watched Season 2 for 280 million cumulative hours in its first four weeks of release, making it the streaming service's most popular original comedy series.
The series was created by Sex and the City's Darren Star and has garnered several award nominations, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. On the flip side, the show has also faced some criticism for perpetuating cliche French stereotypes, among other things.
At the end of Season 2, Emily was left with a big choice between returning to her marketing job in Chicago as planned or accepting Sylvie's offer of leaving Savoir to start a new marketing firm. Emily is also in the middle of her typical relationship drama now that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) are back together — and living in the apartment beneath her, no less — but is trying to build things with new love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who has admitted to staying in France just for her. So how will things play out?
Here's everything we know about Season 3.
Instagram has proven to be very insightful when it comes to getting production updates. Back in June, the official Emily in Paris Instagram account shared a post confirming production had begun on Season 3. Meanwhile, we've seen behind the scenes looks from Ashley Park's account, and caught a glimpse of Lily Collins sightseeing in Paris, indicating cast and crew are back shooting in the City of Lights.
Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4 shortly after Season 2 ended, meaning we'll be following the misadventures of the selfie-taking Emily Cooper for some time.
Season 1 of Emily in Paris premiered in October 2020, while Season 2 had a December 2021 release date. Production is still underway on the third installment, so it's unlikely we'll see it this year. We're hoping for an early 2023 release date.
The main cast members will be returning to their roles, including Lily Collins as the titular Emily, Ashley Park as her bff Mindy (who we'd love to see get some more character development), and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, the romantic restaurateur. We can also count on seeing more of Alfie since Lucien Laviscount has been promoted to series regular.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix