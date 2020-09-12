Grab your capes, superhero fans, because the weirdest crime-fighting team on TV will be back for more. Doom Patrol has officially been renewed for Season 3!

Warner Bros. Television announced that there would be a new season of the offbeat superhero series during the second day of its new DC FanDome digital convention. Originally a DC Universe exclusive original series, Doom Patrol was given a bigger audience when WarnerMedia made the decision to also air it on HBO Max to coincide with the launch of its second season.

Season 2 of Doom Patrol was cut off by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving us with only nine episodes instead of 10 and a finale that demands answers. The Doom Patrol found themselves stuck in wax as Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) left to face off against the Candlemaker and hopefully save the world. Even if Dorothy is able to overcome her worst demon and stop the apocalypse, that doesn't mean the Doom Patrol is safe. The Season 2 finale also revealed that Miranda (Samantha Ware) isn't actually Miranda, and with Jane (Diane Guerrero) stuck in the well, we have no idea who is actually controlling The Underground — and our heroes have no idea how much trouble Jane is actually in.

Unfortunately, there's currently no news on when the new season will start shooting in this new era of COVID-19 precautions, so it's too soon to say when we might finally get to see Season 3.

Doom Patrol Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max and DC Universe.