Grey's Anatomy fans were set on high alert Thursday afternoon after Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Grey Sloan resident and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) love interest Andrew DeLuca on the hospital drama, posted a series of cryptic Instagram stories about suffering a major career loss.

"Today I finally accept defeat, to a long battle I have been in for the last couple weeks in my career. I took an L, a big L. L stands for LOSS in case you were wondering. I'm devastated. Truly," the actor wrote in the first two slides of a 10-slide thread on the social media platform. However, TV Guide was able to confirm the posts were not about his position on Grey's Anatomy.

Gianniotti has played DeLuca on Grey's since 2015. In Season 15, his character began dating Meredith, but the current season has only served to volley up issues for the initially beloved couple. The fall finale saw a new potential romantic interest show up for Meredith who will challenge her relationship with DeLuca in the back half of the season.

"In the many battles of this war we call life; sometimes you have a winning streak. Battle after battle is won. You get confident. You get cocky. You get comfortable. You lean on your infantry, your generals and captains who have done so well. Your community. You step back. You speak less. You shut one eye. You trust more. And sometimes, not always, because of this you are defeated," Gianniotti continued on Instagram. "[In] life, as many mentors of mine have told me, is a war, made up of many battles that are won and [lost]. This battle was lost, and it was humbling to say the least."

The actor went on to describe a series of emotions commonly felt with a similar type of loss, including blaming other people and making yourself the victim. He also called out his own potential entitlement. While he never stated specifics of the situation that lead to the thread, Gianniotti did assure his fans that he is okay at the end of the thread.

"For everyone wondering, I am absolutely fine. As I said, just wanted to impart some wisdom form life. That's all. All is good! Thanks for your concern!" he wrote.

