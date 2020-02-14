The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) loves a good ghost story, but this might not be the one she bargained for. In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Doctor Who, the Doctor and her fam visit Mary Shelley (Lili Miller) on the night that was supposed to have inspired her to write Frankenstein. So why would Mary rather dance?

In the clip, Mary doesn't seem particularly eager to invent the entire science fiction genre, and the Doctor is getting desperate — so desperate that she starts interfering with history, even though she specifically told her friends not to.

"Excuse me, Doctor, you broke a rule," Yaz (Mandip Gill) points out. "Next you'll be snogging Byron."

Even if Mary isn't interested in "writing the most gruesome, spine-chilling ghost story of all time," it looks like she's in one. Not only is one of Mary's friends up to something shady, but in another part of the house, a vase flies across the hall and crashes into the wall.

Whatever is going down at Mary Shelley's place could have serious implications for history. The official description of Sunday's episode, "The Haunting of Villa Diodati," teases that when the Doctor and her fam stop by Lake Geneva on what should be a fateful 1816 night, "the plan is to spend the evening soaking up the atmosphere in the presence of some literary greats — but the ghosts are all too real, and the Doctor is forced into a decision of Earth-shattering proportions."

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8/7c on BBC America.