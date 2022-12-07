Join or Sign In
Disney+ subscription prices are going up on Dec. 8
On Thursday, December 8, Disney will introduce an ad-supported tier for its streaming service. With the new tier, Disney+ will put a new pricing structure into place. The good news is that you have time to lock in the current price with an annual ad-free subscription before that new pricing goes into effect.
Today is your last chance to sign up for a Disney+ annual subscription for the current price of $79.99. On Thursday, December 8, the annual subscription cost for the ad-free version (which will be called Disney+ Premium) will be $109.99.
If you don't mind ads, you can sign up for the ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month when the new tier launches on the 8th. Disney's former CEO, Bob Chapek, said earlier this year that the ad-supported tier will have a "lower ad load and frequency to ensure a great experience for viewers."
Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, content. With your subscription, you'll get access to Disney classics, original series, specials and limited-time streaming events, the entire Skywalker Saga and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more.