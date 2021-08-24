Join or Sign In
Has Dexter Morgan changed since we last saw him?
Let's face it: We're all curious about the return of serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) after Dexter's divisive series finale. The character returns this fall on Showtime in a new chapter, dubbed Dexter: New Blood. The 10-episode event series will reunite series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.
New Blood is set 10 years after the events of the series finale and finds Dexter relocated to a colder locale, where he'll be joined by new characters and a few unexpected familiar faces. Showtime has already announced the cast and released a trailer, along with a November premiere date. Here is everything we know about Dexter's return.
Dexter: New Blood will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The limited series will consist of 10 episodes, which will air weekly.
The first footage from Dexter: New Blood was unveiled at Comic-Con at Home 2021.
New Blood is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. He now resides in the sleepy town of Iron Lake, New York, under the assumed name of Jim Lindsay. Showtime's official description teases, "Dexter is embracing his new life, but unexpected events in the community provoke his Dark Passenger."
Speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 24, Michael C.Hall teased that the series will reveal how Dexter Morgan, aka Jim Lindsay, has cobbled out a semblance of a normal life for himself in Iron Lake, where there's not as much temptation for him to resume his murderous ways. Still, it's safe to assume things will get bloody; executive producer Scott Reynolds explained that one of the reasons the new episodes are set in idyllic small-town New York is that blood looks beautiful on snow. According to showrunner Clyde Phillips, the new episodes will explore themes that revolve around fathers and sons. Dexter's son Harrison will return, now played by Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). The producers didn't reveal whether Harrison is planning to go into the family business.
The executive producers and Hall said at the TCA event in August that they were very aware that fans were not satisfied with the series finale, and they welcomed the chance to get many of the original team back together for the new episodes. Hall said that part of their motivation was to answer the fans' questions about what happened to his character. Phillips also said that the creative team thinks of this series not as the ninth season of Dexter, but as a new reimagining of the show.
The executive producers also revealed that fans shouldn't expect a series of new "big bad" villains every few weeks, like in the original series. They're making things more personal in New Blood.
In addition to Hall, the cast of New Blood also includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), and Clancy Brown (The Crown, Billions). Brown will portray a main villain; Jones appears as the town's chief of police; Miller plays a sergeant and high school wrestling coach; and Sequoyah plays the chief's daughter.
In twists worthy of the show, a couple of characters who were killed off in the original series will be returning. First, John Lithgow, who played the Trinity Killer, will return. It was also announced that Jennifer Carpenter will be returning as Dexter's sister, Deb, though you may remember that Deb was killed off in the widely reviled 2013 finale. Both characters will appear in flashback scenes.
The original eight seasons of Dexter are now streaming on Showtime.
Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.