Debi Mazar is the latest celebrity to reveal that she has been positively diagnosed with coronavirus. The actress, who is known for her work in TV's Entourage and Younger, revealed that she is "OK" but is now in quarantine while recovering from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Mazar wrote that her husband and teenaged daughters had all come down with an "odd bug" about a month prior to her own diagnosis and that their symptoms included a low-grade fever, body aches, and a dry cough. Two weeks later, she began experiencing similar symptoms, plus "intense body aches and 102.4 [degree] fever."

"I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends," she wrote. Mazar went on to explain that she consulted with a friend, who is a physician, and that he did not think she met the criteria for receiving a coronavirus test. "I hadn't recently traveled out of the country and I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies."

She later sought treatment at a local urgent care facility where she was able to access a test, and, five days later, she received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

"I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. It is very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breathe, and I'm going to heal here, in my own home," Mazar wrote, adding that she and her family are now under a 14-day quarantine.

Mazar joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who've been positively diagnosed with coronavirus. Most recently, Bravo's Andy Cohen and The Bachelor's Colton Underwood each spoke up about their experiences with the disease. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju, Daniel Dae Kim, and others have also publicly revealed that they contracted the illness.