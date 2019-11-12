After more than five decades on air, could the hourglass be about to run out for Days of Our Lives? The entire cast of the soap opera has reportedly been released from their contracts as the show nears an indefinite hiatus at the end of November.

Per TVLine, which first reported the news, the long-running NBC daytime soap opera has not been officially canceled, and a source has indicated to the site that the network would like to keep it running. However, ratings have been slipping for the series, which first launched in 1965 and has since aired over 13,000 episodes.

TVLine also reports that if Days of Our Lives is not renewed after the November hiatus, there are enough episodes already produced to run until the summer of 2020. If it is renewed, production would be expected to resume in March 2020, though there is no guarantee which cast members would renew their contracts.

NBC did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment.

In response to the report, Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams, posted a video to Instagram refuting the cancellation rumors. "We are still here, and I have someone to confirm that," she said, bringing Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati into view. "Today is Tuesday, November 12th, and we are still here and we are not going anywhere... Don't listen to the news, always — especially that report."

This casting news follows an abrupt timeline shift on the soap opera, which jumped one year into the future on Monday's episode. Executive producer Ken Cordray called the shift a "reset," telling TV Insider, "It will be a catalyst for many more [changes] to follow." Certainly, no one could have predicted such a drastic turn of events to follow that creative decision.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.

This story has been updated to include Kristian Alfonso's Instagram post.