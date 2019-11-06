If you're dying to see more of your favorite faces from Arrow and The Flash, we've got you covered! Stephen Amell and his cousin Robbie Amell have partnered up for a movie that is a must see, and now we've even got streaming options!

Stephen and Robbie's latest project, a super-powered feature film titled Code 8 that is a sequel to their 2016 short film, is heading to theaters in December, but that's not the only way you can watch it. Stephen announced on Twitter Wednesday that Code 8 will be available "on more platforms than I knew existed." You can watch it on Vudu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play when the movie premieres on Friday, Dec. 13. Considering the theatrical release is limited to a few select cities, this is great news for fans who would rather kick back and watch at home.

Hey Twitter. We made a movie.



It's called Code 8.



It's coming out in theaters. It's also available on-demand on more platforms than I knew existed.



This all happens on December 13th.



Over 25,000 people made this movie possible.



Please enjoy our trailer now. pic.twitter.com/ixSMDulCiC — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 6, 2019

The movie takes places in a world where about 4 percent of the population has superpowers, but rather than being revered as heroes like the protagonists of Arrow and The Flash, they are discriminated against hardcore. Subsequently, most of them live in poverty and turn to lives of crime to survive — and don't even get us started on the militarized police unit designed to deal with them.

Robbie's character, Connor Reed, is one such powered person. He finds himself lured into the criminal underworld in order to pay for his ailing mother's treatments by Stephen's character, Garrett, Lincoln City's reigning drug lord, who is determined to help Connor refine his powers in order to service said criminal exploits.

Back in 2016, when the Amell cousins first announced the project, the movie made headlines after the actors raised over $2 million with an online campaign to fund the project. Their original goal was $200,000. Now, fans who donated to this passion project will finally be able to see the finished project — and from the comfort of their own living rooms, too!

Code 8 premieres in theaters and on-demand on Friday, Dec. 13.