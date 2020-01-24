

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. Read at your own risk!]

There are two things you need to do after finishing Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The first is to take a deep breath and maybe even send up a prayer to Hecate because Part 3 was definitively the most batsh-- installment of this addictive series yet. For the second, read on.

In eight tightly plotted episodes, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) managed to rescue Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from Lilith (Michelle Gomez), exorcize the Devil (Luke Cook) from Nick's body, and lay claim to the throne of Hell to keep the cosmos from destabilizing, all while fending off Caliban (Sam Corlett), who challenged Sabrina's right to rule. And that's just what's happening in Hell!

In the mortal realm, Sabrina joined the Baxter High cheerleading squad, began reaping souls as an after-school job, and, oh yes, searched for a way to help her aunts find a new magical source for the coven, who were sapped of their power right as a fearsome pagan carnival rolled into town. Being in Lucifer's bad graces put the coven in danger, especially when he took off in Father Blackwood's (Richard Coyle) body. As Sabrina faced down primal magic, she was torn between Earth and Hell in a way that seemed unsolvable — until, you know, she decided to Hermione Granger her way out of this mess and use time travel to unravel the horrific apocalypse that claimed the lives of all her family, friends, and pretty much everyone on Earth.

But in classic Sabrina fashion, she ignored all the rules (Girl! We know you've seen Back to the Future!) and decided to not close the time loop, meaning Part 3 ended with a cataclysmic shift to the show. There are now two Sabrinas: Sabrina Spellman, plucky teen witch just making her way through high school, and Sabrina Morningstar, a young woman of ambition who is being groomed to rule Hell with an iron fist.

If your head is spinning from reading (and watching) all that, then here's the second thing you need to do after you've binged Part 3. Check out what CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Guide about filming such a wild season and what we can expect when the show returns for Part 4. (Spoiler: There will be a Battle of the Bands episode!)

For viewers who might be a little confused by the timeline in Part 3, can you tell us what happened to future Sabrina? Has she been erased from existence?

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: No. I can tell you that the temporal paradox that happens at the end of our finale is something that we will be playing with in Part 4, and as usual with Sabrina, something that seems innocent goes catastrophically wrong and creates more drama. We will be definitely revisiting that time paradox in Part 4.

That sounds like we're not going to be resolving this sort of evil twin paradox anytime soon. Does that mean Sabrina might be the new big bad in Part 4?

Aguirre-Sacasa: I can't spoil anything. I will say though that there is a very proud tradition in the history of Sabrina in the comics and the [Melissa Joan Hart] version of Sabrina having a twin. So we will be adding to that methodology in a pretty unique way I hope.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Speaking of missing people, will we ever see Caliban again?

Aguirre-Sacasa: Yeah! I love Sam [Corlett], the actor who plays Caliban. I can tease and say that we will see more of him and his relationship with Sabrina will deepen a lot.

How will Lilith's pregnancy affect the already dysfunctional Morningstar family dynamics?

Aguirre-Sacasa: At the end of Part 3, Lilith's secured a tentative stay of execution. Her journey moving forward will be how to leverage that baby to get power back from Lucifer and to get that much closer to the throne. That's very much in play for her for Part 4. And now that Sabrina is ruling in Hell, it gives us a chance to play out a demonic version of the royal family. In Lucifer we will see someone who is grooming his firstborn to be a real monarch. Sabrina spent a lot of time avoiding that, but what Lucifer wants basically is to pass the family business on to Sabrina and mentor her.

Will the fact that he's having, according to Lilith, a son change his plans?

Aguirre-Sacasa: Absolutely. The fact that he's expecting a boy, that's part of the reason why he spares Lilith and there's always questions of succession and questions of who will inherit the crown and throne. It always kind of varies depending on who's a prince, who's the princess, who's queen, who's king, who's older, who's worked first... So that's definitely a variable in the equation in Part 4.

We got a couple of hints of Heaven in Part 3. Will we finally get a chance to lay our eyes on the last cosmic realm in Part 4?

Aguirre-Sacasa: Without spoiling too much, we will get a hint of Heaven, yes.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

What the hell did Blackwood hatch? With all the references to the Eldridge Terrors and the Deep Ones, it sounds very Lovecraftian in nature.

Aguirre-Sacasa: I love H.P. Lovecraft and writers who are contemporaries of Lovecraft, for sure. In Part 4, we do explore a more Lovecraftian horror, and it's really about these ancient, primal ideas of horror and of fear. There's definitely a Lovecraftian influence on Part 4. One thing that I loved in Part 3 was towards the end, Father Blackwood really came roaring back as a villain in a kind of crazy way. I'm really happy when he's running around causing trouble, and I really love his arc in Part 4, where he accumulates even more and more power. He forms very strange but cool alliances.

And speaking of power, how will praying to Hecate change the way the coven practices witchcraft?

Aguirre-Sacasa: In Part 3, there's a question of identity. Who does the coven worship? What kind of church will it be? For a while they worship Lilith, but towards the end of Part 3 Zelda turns to an even older goddess, and it's the goddess of witches, Hecate. You've got a real taste for what that magic and witchcraft looked like when Zelda resurrects Hilda. Miranda Otto, who plays Zelda, and Lucy Davis, who plays Hilda, killed it. To me, that's actually one of my favorite scenes of the entire series, with all the female witches gathering around the grave and literally pulling Hilda back to life. I've seen that scene a hundred times because of edits and all that stuff and it's still so powerful, this new idea of a dark mother. If Part 3 is about the coven in crisis, in Part 4 you really see the coven blossoming in its worship of Hecate. That kind of witchcraft is very different from the Satanic witchcraft that we had in Parts 1 and 2 and a little bit in Part 3. In Part 4 that's a really exciting change to the coven.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Are Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) done for good? The last we saw of Prudence was a shot of her and Nick bonding over this sense of alienation that they're both feeling.

Aguirre-Sacasa: I think Prudence and Nick at the end of Part 3 are a little bit lost souls who find each other. We know that they've had a relationship in the past. In a way, they're kind of there to comfort each other, but that doesn't mean that they're going to necessarily get together completely or stay together completely. Though there is drama with them for sure.

Another couple Part 3 hinted was not quite over yet was Sabrina and Harvey (Ross Lynch). Can we expect them to start exchanging wistful glances anytime soon?

Aguirre-Sacasa: You know what's funny? I love Sabrina and Nick. I also love Sabrina and Harvey, and of course in the comics and the Melissa Joan Hart series, Sabrina and Harvey were kind of like the star-crossed lovers. So on some level, I really liked that. I have to say I also love Roz (Jaz Sinclair) with Harvey; they're great together. So I'm conflicted in that I always think there will be something between Sabrina and Harvey. Your first love, you always have a soft spot for that person. Their story isn't over, I'm happy to say.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Will Part 4 finally be the season where Sabrina learns she can't have her cake and eat it too?

Aguirre-Sacasa: Every season Sabrina grows up a little bit more and figures things out a little bit more. One thing she for sure learns in Part 4 is that even her smallest actions can have devastating consequences... That might be a different way of saying you realize you can't have your cake and eat it as well.

Is there anything else you would like to tease for the TV Guide audience about Part 4?

Aguirre-Sacasa: Part 4, it leans a little bit more into the horror, a little bit more into the teen aspect. I don't know if it's a spoiler to say, I've always wanted to do a Battle of the Bands episode, and you'll see that in Part 4, which I'm really excited about.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is now streaming on Netflix.