Severide and Boden's Routine Inspection Turns Deadly in This Chicago Fire Sneak Peek

Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) are expecting to spend a pretty low-key day checking out condemned buildings and getting sandwiches at Lucky's in Wednesday's Chicago Fire, but things take a dangerous turn during their first stop.

TV Guide has a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, above, in which Boden and Severide encounter a man squatting in a condemned building they're supposed to inspect. The two firefighters realize that something is amiss when they show up at the building and see that the front door has been broken into. They meet an older man coming down the stairs and try to counsel him to stay still, but he repeats, "No!" over and over.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

It's pretty clear where this is heading once the man starts stomping down the stairs, and the clip ends with him crashing through the staircase. The clip doesn't reveal his fate, but this definitely means a trip to the hospital for Boden and Severide, and probably a rain check on those sandwiches.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.