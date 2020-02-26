Chicago Fire's Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) have been dancing around their feelings for each other since last season, but it looks like we're about to find out where those longing stares are headed. Wednesday's crossover with Chicago P.D. found the pair working closely together as Brett contemplated whether or not to make contact with her birth mother, who'd suddenly reached out to her after 30 years of radio silence. While the episode didn't exactly see them declaring romantic feelings for each other, it's clear they've formed a special, air-tight bond.

According to showrunner Derek Haas, answers about the potential couple are on the horizon, but things might not go in the direction you think they will.

"I think you're going to have to watch it play out because it's Chicago Fire [and] we never go right where you think we're going, or at least I hope we don't, so I will let that one hang. But there will be answers before the end of the season," Haas teased.

Jesse Spencer, Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

Another question that needs to be answered is how Brett will handle the situation with her birth mother, who is pregnant with Brett's half-sister. In their brief meeting at the firehouse, Brett seemed open to the idea of getting to know her birth family despite her initial reservations. Haas confirmed that Brett will indeed work to get closer to her newfound family and that things will go a lot smoother than their initial attempt at contacting each other.

"Brett just has this natural affection and joy for life, and that can also be infectious, so you can imagine that her birth mom probably has some of the same innate quality," Haas said. "It's not a creepy situation, it's actually a really joyous thing for Brett going forward."

It helps that Brett will have a great support system in Casey, who's been there for her throughout the entire process. For Haas, having Casey serve as Brett's confidant was more about their friendship than it was about alluding to a romantic connection. "It was a nice way for them to spend time together that wasn't involved with longing glances and the beginnings of a romance," Haas noted.

With Brett and Casey's potential romance moving at a glacial pace, the next few episodes will build toward Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe's (Kristen Gutoskie) upcoming wedding in Episode 19. Much of the hour will be set in the firehouse, but that doesn't necessarily mean the actual ceremony will also take place there. After all, Casey and Dawson already tied the knot at Firehouse 51, and Haas previously told TV Guide that he wanted to do something different for Cruz and Chloe. Instead, you can expect to see plenty of familiar faces and maybe even a sweet moment or two with Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who are both in the wedding party.

"Imagine [that] Severide is going to be on the groom's side, and Kidd's going to be on the bride's side. I'm sure there will be thoughts," Haas said.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.