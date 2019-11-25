

Things have been pretty steady for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Chicago Fire lately, with the pair enjoying a healthy relationship after a tumultuous start. And with Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) poised to tie the knot this season, we can't help but wonder what the next step might be for Stellaride, especially now that Severide has been moved to OFI for the time being.

Although it doesn't look like we'll be hearing wedding bells for the couple anytime soon, that hasn't stopped Miranda Rae Mayo from imagining what their potential big day could look like. "I would be so curious to see what those two would be like married, like moving back in together and all of the friction and conflict that just goes with that," Mayo told TV Guide during a recent NBC press event.

Chicago Fire Boss Breaks Down the Dawsey Moment to End All Dawsey Moments

"What's nice is that now that they have this foundation, they both are able to go out into other areas of their life, like in their careers, and take on new challenges because home is solid," she continued. "They both have the support system that grounds them and enables them to go out and try new things. I think that they are OK with what's going on right now but I would be curious just to see... how do Kidd and Severide get married? Do they have a grand ceremony? I can't see either one of them planning."

Although she ruled out the pair wedding at the firehouse since Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) already did that in Season 5, with the event marking Fire's 100th episode, the actress said she envisioned an impromptu ceremony in a different setting like the cabin, with Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), and Casey among the witnesses and Brett (Kara Killmer) serving as Stella's maid of honor. Of course, Boden (Eamonn Walker) would also need to be in attendance.

"Maybe it's a situation where they're at the cabin and they're trying to keep it low-key with just them and then Boden shows up like, 'What the hell?' I hope that they explore this because I would be so curious to see how do you do that in a way where everybody is satisfied and is true to their characters," Mayo said.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Before they can even get to that step, though, Severide needs to survive the events of the fall finale, which found him in a basement with a career arsonist who was ready to set the whole building on fire. Let's hope he makes it through, and that Stellaride can enjoy their happily ever after.

Chicago Fire will return with new episodes in 2020.