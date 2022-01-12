Meet the new stars of Cheer Season 2

[Warning: The following contains mild spoilers for Cheer Season 2. Read at your own risk!]

A new season of Cheer is here, and with it comes a crop of new cheerleaders hoping to make mat. The sophomore season of the Netflix docuseries returned to Corsicana, Texas, to follow the Navarro cheer team for two more competition seasons, but it also embedded itself with Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley Community College. So not only did we meet new Navarro talents like Maddy Brum and Gillian Rupert, who are hungry to make their mark on the history-making team, but we were also introduced to a brand new set of athletes like Jada Wooten, Angel Rice, and DeVonte "Dee" Joseph, who are ready to prove themselves to be just as talented and determined as Monica Aldama's wunderkinds.

Cheer Season 1 introduced us to unforgettable personalities like La'Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler, and Morgan Simianer, and Season 2 does not disappoint when it comes to new talent to fall in love with, both at Navarro and down the road at Trinity Valley.

Here's a brief introduction to the new crew of cheerleaders sure to become social media superstars in the wake of Cheer Season 2.

NEW TO NAVARRO

Maddy Brum

Maddy is an all-around cheerleader from Massachusetts. She makes a big impression during her first season on the Navarro team and is a talented tumbler and performer, and eventually becomes a top flyer for the team as well. She is a die-hard Navarro girl and willing to go above and beyond for her team, no matter what personal circumstances might be holding her back.

Cassadee Dunlap

Reality show die-hards may remember Cassadee from her tenure on Toddlers & Tiaras, but she's all grown up now and a force to be reckoned with on the Navarro cheer team. She's an all-star performer and stunter for the team, but she makes her mark in the documentary as a constant source of confidence and good energy for the team when things start to get rough.

Gillian Rupert

Gillian is a flyer in the rookie class at Navarro and really gets to shine when she makes mat. She has one of the more intense backstories that we've heard from the kids at Navarro, but she draws strength from her best friend Cassadee and is determined to get a championship ring with the Navarro cheer team.

Payton Sykes

Navarro ups the attitude factor in Season 2 with help from Payton Sykes. He's a very talented tumbler and support for stunts, but really shines when it comes to performing and giving face for the judges.

Brooke Morosca

Brooke is an underdog during the 2019-2020 season at Navarro, competing to be on mat in a stacked team, especially when vets from the 2018-2019 competition season return after the success of Cheer Season 1. She's immediately one of the most lovable personalities on the team, though, and one of the bright spots of the entire season.

TRINITY VALLEY STARS

Jada Wooten

Jada is a leader on the Trinity Valley team, pushing her teammates to do their absolute best. She was on the team that came in second to Navarro during Season 1 of Cheer and is determined never to feel the pain of that loss again. She's an all-around star on the team, tumbling and flying, and becomes one of the people her coach relies on the most to motivate the team to get to the next level.

DeVonte "Dee" Joseph

Dee joins the Trinity Valley team for the 2020-2021 season as one of their rookie tumblers who elevates the Cardinals' competitive score. While Dee is one of the most talented gymnasts on the team, he struggles a lot with the performance aspect, which threatens valuable points when TVCC finally heads to Daytona. He is one third of Team Weenie.

Angel Rice

Angel Rice is already a bona fide celebrity in the cheer and tumbling world, with a Guinness World Record and an appearance on Today under her belt. She joins Cheer Season 2 as part of Trinity Valley's all-star tumbling crew in the 2020-2021 season. She's an absolute force on the floor and considered to be one of the best tumblers in the world.

Jaden "Jaymo" Rice

Jaymo is Angel's brother and a world-class tumbler in his own right. He was the first of the Rice siblings to be recruited by Trinity Valley coach Vontae Johnson before Angel voiced her interest in also joining the team. He brings more masculine energy to TVCC and is also one third of Team Weenie.

Benjamin "Benji" Chester

Benji rounds out the rookie tumbler class of the 2020-2021 season at Trinity Valley, as well as Team Weenie. He's a power tumbler and becomes very close with Jaymo and Dee, two other guys full of talent who refuse to smile when performing the routines.

Jeron Hazelwood

Jeron was on the Trinity Valley team for the 2019-2020 season and really helped punch up the team's choreography to help them compete with Navarro on a performance level. He's also a leader on the team and brings a positivity that contrasts with Jada's no-nonsense attitude.

Coach Vontae Johnson

If you thought Monica was tough, Vontae Johnson is on a whole other level. Johnson was a stunt cheerleader at Trinity Valley who went to Nationals in himself and then returned to become head coach of the team. He has a unique perspective because he can still perform a lot of the skills he wants his team to do and doesn't mind stepping in to show them how it's done. He is extremely competitive, but at the end of the day is doing all he can to make sure his team is the best it could possibly be.

Cheer Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.