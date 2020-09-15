Jerry Harris, star of Netflix's Emmy-nominated docuseries Cheer, is reportedly under FBI investigation for the soliciting sex with minors. USA Today reports FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday at a house in Naperville, Illinois, as a part of that investigation.

Allegations were reportedly made to Florida police against Harris by Varsity, a private company that controls all major facets of the cheerleading industry. Varsity's chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company was made aware of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris and reported them to the authorities. Per USA Today, the allegations were brought by a pair of 14-year-old twins, who claimed that the alleged conduct took place when they were 13 and Harris was 19. Harris allegedly asked one of the brothers to have sex with him, and the family alleges that he also made inappropriate comments on their social media.

"As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," Brillhart said in a statement to USA Today.

In a statement provided to ABC, Harris' reps denied the allegations, saying, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

Cheer followed the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and Harris immediately became a breakout star of the series. He was featured on Oprah's 2020 Vision tour, he hosted red carpet coverage of the Oscars for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he won the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV award for Male Star of the Year.

Harris' reps did not respond to TV Guide's request for comment. Netflix had no comment.