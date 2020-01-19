If you already love the Belchers of Fox's Bob's Burgers, get ready to fall in love with the Tillermans of Central Park. The family at the center of creator Loren Bouchard's new animated musical comedy, which follows a family who lives in and are the caretakers of Central Park, is slated to debut this summer on Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service. The news was announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

At the heart of the series is park manager Owen and his journalist wife Paige. They're raising their kids, Molly and Cole, in the famous park, while also fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham, who wants to turn the park into condos.

The show's star-studded voice cast includes Josh Gad (who is also an executive producer), Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

Central Park debuts this summer on Apple TV+.