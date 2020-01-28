Some of your favorite comedies will blossom in April. CBS has unveiled the Spring 2020 return date for Season 4 of Man With A Plan along with the series premiere date of Broke, starring NCIS alum Pauley Perrette. Mark your calendars for both of those anticipated arrivals to come on Thursday, April 2.

Man with a Plan, which will replace The Unicorn at 8: 30/7:30c once the freshmen comedy completes its season, will continue the adventures of Adam (Matt LeBlanc), our somewhat backwards dad who has to come to grips with the new norms of the modern family.

Meanwhile, Broke will replace Carol's Second Act at 9:30/8:30c once that season wraps. The new series follows Jackie (Perrette), a working-class single mom who is stunned when her estranged sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), Elizabeth's flamboyant and affluent husband Javier (Jaime Camil), and Javier's loyal assistant Luis (Antonio Corbo) show up at her door in need of a place to stay. Their money somehow dried up, and now they'll have to adjust to a life where everything isn't at their fingertips. Bonds will be tested as these starkly different families come together under one small roof. The show marks Pauley Perrette's first role since leaving NCIS in 2018 and Jaime Camil's first series regular gig since Jane the Virgin ended last year.

See the full Thursday schedule below.

Thursday, April 2

8/7c — Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c — Man With a Plan (Season 4 premiere)

9/8c — Mom

9:30/8:30c — Broke (series premiere)