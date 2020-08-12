Don't threaten Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) with a good time because she'll take full advantage. In a sneak peek at this week's Star Trek: Lower Decks, the proud slacker finagles her way onto an exciting new mission on a distant planet much to Ensign Brad Boimler's (Jack Quaid) surprise, especially since being co-pilot means more work for her.

Rather than get hung up on a lengthy checklist of pre-mission protocols like, say, Boimler, Mariner takes a more laid-back approach that includes eating noodles and spilling the hot broth all over the controls and messing around with their shuttle's blast shield for kicks. It's all fun and games for Mariner while Boimler is once again on the verge of losing his hair from rattled nerves.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Review: Animated Series Finds the Perfect Balance Between Trekkiness and Silliness

The episode, titled "Envoys," will be a unique test for both Starfleet crew members. When their high-profile mission takes an unexpected turn, Boimler is plagued with even more self-doubt as Mariner proves herself to be more naturally gifted than he is at their job. Meanwhile, Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) quits his post in engineering to explore other departments on the U.S.S. Cerritos.

