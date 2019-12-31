It is officially the end of an era for the CMAs. After 12 years of emceeing the "Biggest Night in Country," Carrie Underwood has announced that someone else will take over hosting duties for the Country Music Association Awards in 2020.

The singer broke the news to her fans via Instagram on Dec. 30, saying that it was time for her to pass the torch, at least for now. Underwood co-hosted the show for 11 years with fellow country singer Brad Paisley, then hosted this year with legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I'm so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I'm thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It's hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes," the singer wrote.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us," she continued.

Since the show typically airs in November, the Country Music Association has some time to figure out who will fill Underwood's shoes. Who do you think should host next?

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)