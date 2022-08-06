Join or Sign In
It's time for the Polin love story
The last time we saw the Bridgertons, Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) followed in his sister's footsteps and found his happily ever with the beautiful and independent Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Of course, all the details of the romance were reported in Lady Whistledown's society papers. While the author's identity remains anonymous to the people of the Ton, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) pieced the puzzle together in the final moments of Season 2 to find the person behind the column gossiping about the scandals of her family is none other than her best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
The first two seasons of the steamy period drama Bridgerton coincided with the timeline of the books by Julia Quinn, but Netflix has confirmed that while they plan to develop each of the books into the show, Season 3 will be out of order in that sense. Season 3 will skip book 3 An Offer From a Gentleman which details Benedict's (Luke Thompson) journey for love, and instead move to book 4, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which focuses on Penelope and Colin's (Luke Newton) storyline. Netflix released the official synopsis below:
From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.
"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."
What can we expect in Bridgerton Season 3? The synopsis already implies that there will be some big changes from the book, as Penelope never looks for a husband in Julia Quinn's novels. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.
No teasers or trailers have been released yet.
Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Season 3. There's not much of a pattern to go off from the previous seasons, except for that they were released two years apart. Season 1 was released on Christmas Day 2020, while Season 2 aired on 25 March 2022. However, Season 3 is currently in production, which has us hopeful for a first half of 2023 release.
No official photos have been released yet.
Netflix posted some behind-the-scenes footage from filming which began in summer 2022. The clips show some of our favorite members of the Ton getting ready to shoot Season 3.
Nicola Coughlan will obviously be returning as Penelope Featherington, as will her love interest Colin and ex-bff Eloise. Jonathan Bailey is set to return as Anthony along with Sex Education star Simone Ashley, as will the other Bridgerton siblings — Benedict (Luke Thompson), Gregory (Wil Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). However, the role of Francesca has been recast. Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as the Bridgerton sister, since Stokes has moved on to star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co.
Three new actors have signed on for the new season, Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck), will all be featured in the period drama.
We know what you're all thinking, but no, actor (Regé-Jean Page), who played the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for Season 3 either. It seems the star who stole everyone's hearts in Season 1 will remain a one and done character in the Bridgerton series, despite some false rumors of a return.
Season 3 won't be the last season! On April 13, Vanity Fair reported that Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, told the outlet. She added that Netflix plans to "be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."
Bridgerton Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will be available at a later date.