Whistledown is back!
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
At the end of Season 2, the Ton is in turmoil (or at least a friendship duo in it) as Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and her best friend Penelope Featherington left off on a less than happy note, with Eloise (Nicola Coughlan) piecing the puzzle together in the final moments of the season to find the person behind the gossip column about the scandals of her family is none other than Penelope. To add to the tension, Eloise's blossoming relationship with Theo was shattered, and Penelope's crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) has been dashed to pieces as well.
However, we did see a blissful union with the Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the beautiful, independent Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who found their happily ever despite a tumultuous courtship and constant butting heads. Ashley confirmed that we will be seeing more of this love story in Season 3.
"In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end," Ashley told Deadline. "I think everything is just starting. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."
Here is everything else you need to know about the upcoming season.
Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Newton stopped by Netflix's TUDUM on Sept. 24 to tease what's coming in Season 3 while making some "Bridgerton Sibling Portraits." Newton dished on why it has taken so long for Colin to realize that he and Penelope belong together, while Claudia made it clear that Eloise is still smarting over the fact that Penelope lied to her about Whistledown for so long.
Coughlan had the juiciest tidbit to reveal, though, when she read a sample of the first Lady Whistledown column from the Season 3 premiere. There are a few "dazzling" candidates for the diamond of the season, but based on what Coughlan revealed, we won't be too focused on any of them.
The first two seasons of the series coincided with the timeline of the books by Julia Quinn, but Netflix has confirmed that while they plan to develop each of the books into the show, Season 3 will be out of order in that sense. Season 3 will skip the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, which details Benedict's (Luke Thompson) journey for love, and instead move to book 4, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which focuses on Penelope and Colin's storyline. Netflix released the official synopsis below:
"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.
"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."
Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Season 3. There's not much of a pattern to go off from the previous seasons, except for that they were released two years apart. Season 1 was released on Christmas Day 2020, while Season 2 debuted on March 25, 2022. However, Season 3 is currently in production, which has us hopeful for a first half of 2023 release.
Nicola Coughlan will obviously be returning as Penelope Featherington, as will her love interest Colin, ex-bff Eloise, and other Bridgerton family members. However, the role of Francesca has been recast. Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as the Bridgerton sister, since Stokes has moved on to star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co.
Three new actors have signed on for the new season: Daniel Francis (Stay Close) as Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling, and James Phoon (Wreck) as Harry Dankworth.
We know what you're all thinking, but no, actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the smoldering Duke of Hastings in Season 1, will not be returning for Season 3 either. It seems the star who stole everyone's hearts in Season 1 will remain a one and done character in the Bridgerton series, despite some false rumors of a return.
Main Cast Members
Netflix posted some behind-the-scenes footage from filming which began in summer 2022. The clips show some of our favorite members of the Ton getting ready to shoot Season 3.
No official photos have been released yet.
No teasers or trailers have been released yet.
Season 3 won't be the last season! On April 13, Vanity Fair reported that Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 4. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, told the outlet. She added that Netflix plans to "be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."
Bridgerton Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will be available at a later date.