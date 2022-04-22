Bree and Roger Come Up with a New Theory for Malva's Murder in Outlander Sneak Peek

What's a time traveler to do when someone has their finger bones stolen on Outlander? We might be finding that out this week as the Starz drama begins to wonder what, exactly, happened to the sin-eater (David Gant). In a new sneak peek, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Ian (John Bell), and Roger (Richard Rankin) discuss his mysterious death and his missing fingers.

The slightly creepy man tasked with absorbing the sins of the dead was last seen rotting in his home, as Malva (Jessica Reynolds) cut off two of his fingers. She then poisoned and nearly killed Claire (Caitriona Balfe), before destroying the Frasers' reputation and getting murdered herself. Now, Bree is wondering if perhaps there's a connection between the two deaths, because this is not the first time this season she's had a conversation about handless finger bones. Last time, they were found in a love charm.

"You think it was a jealous woman who made it and killed Malva?" Ian wonders, and Roger goes on about how it will be hard to prove beyond reasonable doubt, and it's not as if they can just report a murder to the police.

"Where's Perry Mason when you need him, ay?" Bree asks.

Ian, of course, has no idea who famous 1950s and 1960s TV lawyer Perry Mason is, and also doesn't know what a TV is, so Bree simply says he's "a lawyer from our time."

Unfortunately, the Frasers have no real or fake defense lawyers to help them with their latest predicament. At the end of the last episode, it was Claire who found Malva dead. She tried to do a C-section to save her baby, but the baby was already gone, so it was just a bloody Claire, holding a knife, standing over the dead body of the woman who was trying to ruin her family. That doesn't look good from any direction, so hopefully somebody can figure out the real murderer, and quick. After everything Claire's already gone through, it's going to be hard to stomach the kind of justice the Christies seem to be into.

New Outlander episodes air Sundays on Starz.