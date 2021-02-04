Brandy, Wonderful World of Disney Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella ABC/Wonderful World of Disney

This is a PSA that all millennial musical fans will be "in their own little corner" watching Brandy's version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella beginning Feb. 12, because Disney+ has done the seemingly "impossible" and brought the Wonderful World of Disney classic to streaming.

That's right -- the 1997 take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy in the titular role, will finally be available to stream this month, just in time for Valentine's Day! Over 20 years ago, the film debuted on ABC as part of the Wonderful World of Disney collection. If you missed it on broadcast, you were able to purchase a copy on VHS (and now there's a whole generation that doesn't know what VHS tapes are), but so far the brilliant musical has eluded streaming networks. So unless you've managed to track down a VCR in recent years, there's been no way to watch -- until now.

What makes this version so special? It is simultaneously a time capsule of the late '90s and also incredibly ahead of its time. The movie features race-blind casting, with Victor Garber and Whoopi Goldberg playing the parents of Paolo Montalban's Prince Christopher. Bernadette Peters plays Cinderella's stepmother, the mother to Natalie Desselle's Minerva and Veanne Cox's Calliope. It's one of the most inclusive and diverse casts out there, and it is awesome. Oh, and as if the cast weren't incredible enough already, Whitney Houston (who also produced) plays Cinderella's fairy godmother. This is a real thing that aired on broadcast television, and now everyone can relive the pure joy of this musical wonder!

Not to be greedy, but the announcement is also exciting because it means that other Wonderful World of Disney titles could potentially be making their way to Disney+, namely Model Behavior, starring a brunette Jheri-curled Justin Timberlake, and My Date with the President's Daughter, starring a floppy-haired Will Friedle. Those two millennial classics have also been thought to be lost forever, but today's Cinderella news proves that truly impossible things are happening every day.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, begins streaming Feb. 12 on Disney+.