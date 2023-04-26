Join or Sign In
The dystopian hit series is returning after four long years
The wait for Black Mirror Season 6 is finally coming to an end. After nearly four years since the three-episode fifth season of Charlie Brooker's anthology series premiered on Netflix, we are at last getting news about the upcoming chapter. And from the looks of the official teaser, Black Mirror Season 6 will be darker than ever. We also have a feeling that even though the show is entirely set in a dystopian future, the new stories will hit even more closely to home given everything we've been through since Season 5.
"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker told Tudum. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."
Brooker also said Black Mirror Season 6 will feature "some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."
Here's everything we know so far about Black Mirror Season 6.
We don't have an exact date yet, but on April 26, Netflix announced that Black Mirror Season 6 will be released in June 2023.
Black Mirror knows it's been gone for a long, long time. "You've been wondering," the official teaser begins. "You've been waiting." But the video also cautions fans: "You've been warned." We get a glimpse of the violence that's about to unfold in Season 6, as well as a first look at the very large cast.
Netflix shared that the cast of Black Mirror Season 6 includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.
The first five seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream.