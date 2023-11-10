Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday has ballooned from a single day to a month-long event each November--no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving this year, because Best Buy has already started its sale. That means that right now you can take advantage of a huge amount of savings on all sorts of electronics and home appliances.

Naturally, just tossing you a link to the general sale and telling you to have fun might be a bit daunting--there are, after all, many things being marked down at Best Buy right now. So from here, we'll help you out by highlighting some of the more densely deal-packed sections as well as some of the best deals within those sections. Let's dive in.

Televisions

LG OLED TV

Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new TV, because there are always so many huge deals each year. Whether you're in the market for a budget screen for a kid's room, or a high-end 85-incher for the living room, you can definitely find a deal on a TV that will fit your needs.

Major appliances

Samsung smart fridge

While Best Buy is best known for being the place to get whatever electronics devices you need, it's also a great place to buy home appliances like laundry machines, refrigerators, dishwashers and other appliances that any house needs to function on a day-to-day basis. This is infrastructure for the home, basically, and you won't find many better opportunities outside of Black Friday to make that major purchase you've been saving for.

Small appliances

Bella Belgian waffle maker

Alongside those major purchases, we've got so many discounts on more standard appliances as well, like coffee makers, air fryers, mixers, microwaves, and so on and so forth. These purchases probably wouldn't have broken the bank at full price, but with Black Friday discounts, some of these can be pretty hard to resist.

Soundbars and home audio

Samsung Q-series soundbar

It's been nearly a decade since most TVs had built-in speakers worth using, and so soundbars have become an essential part of everybody's home theater system. Naturally, Best Buy has a ton of soundbars on sale for Black Friday, and there are options for every budget and preference.

Electric scooters and e-bikes

NIU-brand e-bike

Gas prices have been absurd for a long time, and with man-made climate change increasingly impacting our daily lives, city dwellers have every reason in the world to make use of new, alternative forms of personal transport like e-bikes and electric scooters. And, would you look at that--Best Buy has a bunch of deals on those things during its Black Friday sale.

