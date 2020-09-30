Can ABC interest you in an indulgent David E. Kelley thriller in these trying times? The network has released an extended teaser trailer for the Big Little Lies creator's new drama, Big Sky, premiering Nov. 17. The series, which stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Ryan Phillippe, could be just the soapy mystery to lose ourselves in this fall.

Big Sky, based on the series of books by C.J. Box, follows an investigation into the abduction of two teenage sisters (Natalie Alyn Lind and Jade Pettyjohn) on a remote highway in Montana. Private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) team up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) — who is also Cody's estranged wife — to search for the sisters. From the looks of the trailer, it won't always be a smooth partnership. But when they discover that these aren't the only girls who have disappeared in the area, the trio have to race to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel, and Valerie Mahaffey also star.

In addition to the new footage, ABC has also debuted key art for the series, below. The poster teases, "Enjoy the view. Watch your back."

Big Sky premieres Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10/9c on ABC.