Kim Gets an Offer for Jimmy in This Better Call Saul Sneak Peek

Jorge De Guzman is no more. The alias used by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) to get out on bail and flee to Mexico has fallen apart, and in this exclusive sneak peek from Monday's new episode of Better Call Saul, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) is the one being confronted about it — all while reacting to the news that Lalo is (supposedly) dead.

In the clip, ADA Ericsen (Julie Pearl) pressures Kim to get Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) to rat on Lalo, arguing that if Jimmy didn't know Lalo's true identity, he doesn't have to stand by attorney-client privilege. Kim, playing a game of "they don't know that I know that he knows," argues that Jimmy can't be much help if Lalo is dead, but Ericsen isn't happy they let a "monster" walk out of jail, and she wants all the information she can get on his accomplices. She also suggests she can protect Jimmy if it turns out he knew who he was representing.

"This guy killed a 22-year-old kid. Dead, in cold blood," Ericsen says. "It's wrong. You know it's wrong. And I think Jimmy does too."

Will Kim take the offer home to her husband? See her reaction in Monday's episode, "Rock and Hard Place," which also finds Nacho (Michael Mando) choosing where his loyalties lie as he runs for his life.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.