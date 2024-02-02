Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Emily Henry's Funny Story is still months away from being released--it's coming April 6!--but it's already expected to be a bestseller because that's what happens when Emily Henry puts out a new book. Folks just can't seem to get enough of the subversive romcom scenarios she keeps coming up with, and it's not hard to understand why. You can preorder Funny Story now--remember that Amazon won't charge you until the book actually ships, and if the price changes before then you'll get the lowest price.

Funny Story is yet another one of these high-concept romantic comedy-type stories. Daphne's fiance leaves her for his childhood best friends, and Daphne, needing a place to stay, becomes roommates with her ex-fiance's new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. And then they try to make their respective exes jealous by pretending to be in a relationship themselves--and, well, you can see where this is going. Or you think you can, anyway, but Emily Henry books never quite go the way you think they will.

If you haven't read all of Henry's previous books, then you've got plenty of material to pass the time with before Funny Story releases in April, including her 2023 bestseller Happy Place.

