These Are the Best Romantic Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime This Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, happy couples and single people will all come together to celebrate the holiday the same way: sitting on the couch and eating chocolates while crying at fictional romances. If you're looking for something to stream on Valentine's Day, check out TV Guide's list of the best romantic movies and TV shows included with Amazon Prime Video. They'll either make you feel great or terrible about committing to a relationship, depending on what you're in the mood for.

Streaming selections include romantic comedies, romantic period pieces, tragic romances, and even a romantic thriller. Crack open a box of chocolates and enjoy!

The Big Sick

Kumail Nanjiani is a muscular Marvel actor now, but you can see him as a regular guy in this moving dramedy that's based on his real-life early romance with his now-wife Emily V. Gordon, with whom he wrote the screenplay. You'll laugh and cry and marvel at how much better Ray Romano looks now than he did in the '90s. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Blue Valentine

What is love but the slow dissolution of the feelings you once had for someone? Give your Valentine's Day a dose of reality with Blue Valentine, an acclaimed film about a married couple (played by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams) who slowly come to the realization that they might not be right for each other. Ahhhh, love! (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Breathless

This cult romantic thriller, a remake of filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard's French new wave classic À bout de souffle, is one of Quentin Tarantino's favorites. It stars young Richard Gere as a bad, bad boy who sweeps a mild-mannered architecture student off her feet, with dramatic results. If you like a little bit of danger on Valentine's Day, stream this. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Catastrophe

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan's blisteringly funny series about marriage and parenthood isn't exactly a romantic comedy, instead taking a jaundiced, complicated look at love. It's a Valentine's Day binge for people who are over Valentine's Day. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







To Catch a Thief

Get your romance in the form of a glamorous caper with this Hitchcock classic. Cary Grant plays a retired jewel thief being framed for a series of robberies in the French Riviera. He sets out to clear his name by catching the real culprit and falls in love with a dashing socialite (Grace Kelly) in the process. Score one for the beautiful people! -Kelly Connolly (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)

A Different World

Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) are one of the great on-again, off-again sitcom couples. Flip your sunglasses up and relive their relationship through all six seasons now streaming on Prime. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's game-changing series is kind of an anti-romantic comedy. It's about love and sex, but it approaches those themes from a place of pain and confusion as it follows Waller-Bridge's titular character through self-destructive but transcendent misadventures, like falling in love with a Catholic priest. It's laying in the gutter but looking up at the stars. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Ghost

This genre-blending romance changed the way the world looks at pottery wheels, short haircuts on women, and Whoopi Goldberg. Patrick Swayze stars as a murdered man who lingers on Earth to make sure the woman he loves -- Demi Moore -- is safe from the bad guys who did him in. It was the highest-grossing movie of 1990, and Goldberg won an Oscar for her performance as psychic medium Oda Mae Brown. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Harold and Maude

Director Hal Ashby's classic film is one of the most enduring comedies of the '70s. It tells the story of a morbid young man who falls in love with a quirky 79-year-old woman, who helps him learn to enjoy life. It's a Catcher in the Rye type of movie, highly recommended for high school couples to watch together. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







His Girl Friday

It's the definitive screwball comedy for good reason. Cary Grant (making his second appearance on this list, also for good reason) and Rosalind Russell go toe-to-toe as an ex-couple in the newspaper biz who rekindle their romance when they chase one last lead together. Reporting has never been sexier. -Kelly Connolly (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)

Jane Eyre

Charlotte Brontë's immortal 19th-Century love story has been adapted over a dozen times, but we're partial to this 11-part BBC series from 1983, which stars Zelah Clarke as the title character and Timothy Dalton as Edward Rochester. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Modern Love

This anthology series is based on a beloved New York Times column, and it adapts stories of love and New York City into a collection of short films starring great actors like Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, and John Slattery. Some are funny, some are sad, and they'll tug on your heartstrings. (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)







Saving Face

Before she wrote and directed Netflix's very cute The Half of It, Alice Wu made Saving Face, a charming lesbian dramedy about a young surgeon (Michelle Krusiec) who's in love with a dancer (Lynn Chen). But she's afraid to come out to her widowed mother (Joan Chen), who has some secrets of her own. -Kelly Connolly (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)