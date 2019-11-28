Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Netflix used to drop almost everything on Fridays (except comedy specials, which have always typically come out on Tuesdays). But as the volume of content has increased, the streamer has gradually started spreading out its new releases. This week, for the first time that I can remember, every day of the week except Saturday has a new release, and Friday's number of new things is about the same as every other day's. And to really show how much clout Friday has lost, the week's biggest releases, V Wars and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, come out Thursday, Dec. 5. It's a spread-out week, but it's not a very high-quality week.

All titles are out Friday, Nov. 29 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases

V Wars, Season 1

Ian Somerhalder can't stop doing vampire stuff. The former Vampire Diaries star is going back to Fangtown for this action horror series about a vampire plague that pits humans against former humans who got the bad blood. Somerhalder plays a doctor scientist named Luther Swann who's trying to stop the spread of the outbreak. You can tell he's smart because he wears glasses. It's pretty similar to The Passage, a Fox show with the same basic premise that aired for one season earlier this year and should have run for more. Did you ever see The Rules of Attraction? Ian Somerhalder was so good in that, dude. From back before the vampires got him. (Thursday, Dec. 5)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

My favorite thing about the title A Christmas Prince is that it implies that this Christmas Prince is one of many. He's not The Christmas Prince, you know? You might run into another Christmas Prince if you hang out at ski lodges or quaint European villages or other places where Christmas Princes can be found. But it is The Royal Baby. There's only one of those. This is the third Christmas Prince movie. Rose McIver and Ben Lamb are back, and the plot is about a sacred peace treaty that goes missing and they have to find it before a curse is placed upon their firstborn child. Real biblical stuff. (Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 5)

Everything Else

Atlantics

This love story/ghost story won the second-place Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and is Senegal's submission for Best International Feature Film for the upcoming Oscars. It will almost certainly lose to Parasite again, but it's not about competition. This is a beautiful movie that combines supernatural mystery with trenchant social commentary, and establishes director Mati Diop as a filmmaker to watch.

Chip and Potato, Season 2

This cartoon about a brave little pug and her tiny mouse friend might be Netflix's cutest kids show. (Trailer)

I Lost My Body

A severed hand escapes from a laboratory and goes on a journey to reunite with its owner in this French animated film. It's based on a novel by Amelie screenwriter Guillaume Laurant, which should give you a sense of the quirky romanticism of the tone. (Trailer)

The Movies That Made Us

From the people who brought you The Toys That Made Us comes another nostalgic look back at populist classic movies. Go deep on Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, Ghostbusters, and Die Hard through interviews with the people who made them. (Trailer)

Sugar Rush Christmas

Can the market sustain this many baking competition shows? It seems like we're in a frosting bubble. (Trailer)

Dead Kids

A lot of very good movies in 2019 have dealt with income inequality, one of the world's most serious problems. Us, Parasite, Joker, and now Dead Kids, a Filipino dark comedy about a poor misfit who gets involved in a scheme to kidnap his school's rich kid. (Trailer / Sunday, Dec. 1)

Team Kaylie, Part 2

What if Kylie Jenner had to do community service mentoring inner-city youth? (Trailer / Monday, Dec. 2)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

This Brazilian import is basically a very long comedy sketch where Jesus, during his missing years, comes home for the holidays and learns who he really is. (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 3)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

December 3 is Tiffany Haddish's 40th birthday, the day she releases her latest comedy special, and the day she'll do her bat mitzvah. Her father was an Ethiopian Jew, and a chunk of this special is about Haddish getting in touch with her heritage and embracing Judaism. The special is also about lazy strippers, her relatively recent ascent to stardom, and the time Beyonce gave her a jumpsuit. (Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 3)

Let's Dance

Save the Last Dance, Parisian style. A hip-hop dancer gets a job at a ballet school in this French movie. Romance and drama ensue. (Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 4)

The Road to Love, Season 1

This is one of those Netflix Mad Libs shows that could be real or could be made up as the idea of a Netflix show: A young woman from a family of TRUCK DRIVERS sets out on her own in this COMEDY SERIES from COLOMBIA. (Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 4)

Magic for Humans, Season 2

Nothing against Justin Willman, who's a talented magician and likable guy, but I'm tired of this cutesy trend of using "humans" instead of "people." People are always like "kids are my favorite humans" or whatever. It's corny. (Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 4)

Home for Christmas, Season 1

Perpetually single Johanne lies and tells her family that she has a boyfriend and will bring him home for Christmas. So now she has 24 days to find him. If you've ever wondered what Norwegian comedy is like, this is it. (Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 5)

