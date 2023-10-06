The Best New Halloween Movies to Stream at Home in 2023

Let's face it: Scary movies are only truly frightening the first time around, when you don't know what to expect. Watching a horror movie for a second time isn't the same; the jump scares lose their bite, the twists are dulled down, and the gore looks like red-colored corn syrup. That's why it's extra important every Halloween to watch a fresh horror movie to remind you what the season is all about.

Our list of the best new Halloween movies in 2023 includes scares from clowns, aliens, and dead pets, with a mix of time travel thrown in for good measure. Happy haunting!

For fans of: Close Encounters of the Third Kind, actions speaking louder than words

Premiere date: Sept. 22 on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You 20th Century Studios

The first thing people will point out about No One Will Save You is that it has no real dialogue. There are some grunts, sighs, screams, and nearly spoken words, but for the most part, it's just atmospheric noise and sound effects. And it works! Mostly. Led by a powerhouse performance by Kaitlyn Dever, this alien invasion sci-fi horror film follows a woman as she fends off giant-eyed, grey space nuisances. Are they there to harm her? Are they there to experiment? Do they come in peace? Whatever their reason for visiting Earth, Dever's character ain't having it, and she goes on an E.T. killing spree. The throwback feel adds a nice wrinkle to the atmosphere, which thrives on putting viewers into a panic, and the Twilight Zone ending is satisfying. [Trailer]

For fans of: David Duchovny, cute animals that stop being cute

Premiere date: Oct. 6 on Paramount+

David Duchovny and Jackson White, Pet Sematary Philippe Bosse/Paramount+

Steven King's franchise about a magical burial ground that can bring the dead back to life gets a streaming original prequel about a magical burial ground that can bring the dead back to life. (Did you expect something different?) Set in 1969, Bloodlines once again shows that undead animals aren't the real problem; it's the idiots who keep burying dead humans in the Pet Sematary. David Duchovny and Henry Thomas star. [Trailer]



More Halloween recommendations:

For fans of: The '80s, time travel, maniacal masked murderers

Premiere date: Oct. 6 on Amazon Prime Video

Kiernan Shipka, Totally Killer Prime Video

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka sticks with humorous horror in this original film from the reliable Nahnatchka Khan, the creator of Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh Off the Boat. Shipka's Jamie is a young woman who time travels back to 1987, right around the time her mom's friends were stalked and murdered by a mask-wearing maniac. So what does she do? She tries — with the help of the teenage version of her mom (Olivia Holt) — to stop the murders, despite any potential Back to the Future erasure of her existence that might happen. [Trailer]



V/H/S/85

For fans of: Found footage, those lines of static in old video tapes

Premiere date: Oct. 6 on Shudder

V/H/S/85 Shudder

If you thought the VHS tape labeled "Mom and Dad Honeymoon Night" contained terrifying images you were never meant to see, wait 'til you get a look at these five new tapes from the latest installment of the popular, long-running horror franchise. The anthology series unearths more found-footage short films from five different directors, all filled with eerie 1980s vibes. Despite being the sixth movie in the franchise, reviews are calling V/H/S/85 one of the best of the series, thanks to a favorable level of consistency between stories. [Trailer]

For fans of: Lil Rel Howery, hating work

Premiere date: Oct. 9 on Hulu

Lil Rel Howery, The Mill Hulu

Funny guy Lil Rel Howery has a very unfunny time as a man who finds himself in a pen with one task to do: turn a mill. With no idea why he's there, he quickly learns the routine thanks to instructions from a robotic announcer who lets him know that he's competing against others in his situation, and whoever is the least productive is killed off. Is it a metaphor for corporate slavery? Duh. [Trailer]

For fans of: Thrillers, killers

Premiere date: Oct. 16 on Showtime (in theaters Oct. 6)

Elena Kampouris, Vindicta Paramount Pictures/Screengrab

Want a thriller? Want a horror movie? Why not both? This movie about a paramedic (Elena Kampouris) and a detective who team up to take on a serial killer who is terrorizing the city doesn't seem to have anything too distinctive about it, but if the formula has worked before, why change it? Sean Astin and Jeremy Piven also star. [Trailer]

For fans of: Internet sensations, kids' pizza places

Premiere date: Oct. 27 on Peacock and in theaters

Five Nights at Freddy's Peacock

If you are pals with a tween, you're probably familiar with the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, which started as a series of horror video games for the younger crowd that blew up on the internet when they were showcased by popular YouTubers. Naturally, someone saw $$$ in the idea to turn it into a movie, and voila! It's the film every kid will want to watch this Halloween. Following the story of the games, Josh Hutcherson stars as a security guard at an eatery similar to Chuck E. Cheese where the animatronic mascots comes to life every night and murder whoever is inside. Is it too scary for young ones? Probably, but they'll watch it anyway. [Trailer]



Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

For fans of: Found footage, ghost hunters becoming the ghost hunted

Premiere date: Oct. 30 on Shudder

Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor Shudder

The fourth installment in the Hell House LLC franchise looks to recapture some of the magic of the well-received first film with a reset and an extra long title. It's another found-footage horror film, this time set in 2021 and following a pair of internet sleuths who snoop around a haunted house for four nights and get chased by what look like members of the Insane Clown Posse, but somehow scarier. This one promises answers to all the Hell House LLC films, as buried secrets are unearthed. [Trailer]

For fans of: Getting the absolute bejeezus scared out of you

Premiere date: July 28 in theaters

Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me A24

One of the most praised new horror films in years, A24's Talk to Me became a word-of-mouth sensation when it was released in the summer. The Australian movie is about a group of young adults (natch) who are able to communicate with dead spirits through the use of a creepy embalmed hand. Of course, things go too far, eyes roll back in heads, and I'm left hiding under the blankets for days. This one isn't yet streaming at home on a service; it's only available to rent or buy, but it's worth it. [Trailer]