There are long hiatuses and then there are, "Where the hell did this show even go?" hiatuses. When it comes to Season 3, Atlanta falls into the latter category.

The Donald Glover-created series became a critical darling after its first two seasons blew audiences away, but it's been more than a year and a half since we had new episodes. FX ordered eight episodes for Season 3 back in June of 2018 (and the Season 4 renewal came in the fall of 2019), but neither season has gone into production yet. We're still very much in the dark about when Atlanta will be returning to our screens.

FX President John Landgraf addressed the issue at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, telling reporters, "[Donald Glover] came back to us recently because things went so well in the writer's room and asked if we would support 10 episodes [in Season 3]... and we said yes," Landgraf said. "As of now, the second will be 8 [episodes]... They're going to shoot them all in sequence, and a good chunk of it shoots outside the United States which is fascinating to me although a lot of it will shoot, or at least be located in Atlanta. And then, the plan is that one would air in January, so early next year, and then the other will air I think late that year, somewhere around the fall. So they'll be less than a year break between them."

This new statement differs from the original timeline that would have had Season 3 debut at the end of 2020, though January 2021 is only a small push of that premiere. And the other upside is that we would get two seasons in one year, and we'll never be mad at that!

Atlanta's first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

