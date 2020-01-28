It may be a hard pill to swallow, but it's time to say goodbye to Arrow now that the series finale is finally upon us. After countless saves, five spin-offs (and counting), and one final sacrifice, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will take his final bow and say farewell.

Naturally, Amell and the rest of the cast, new and old alike, are feeling a mixture of emotions as they send off the show that made many of their careers what they are today. And like all good millennials, they took to social media to share their gratitude, sadness, pride, and joy on Tuesday, the day of the series finale with the fans they love.

Amell shared a photo of himself in costume at San Diego Comic-Con, writing, "Today's bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey... but it was time to let it go. I lace my boots and don the hood one last time tonight. I'll forever cherish being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thank you for the honor."‬

Katie Cassidy actually re-posted TV Guide's video of the cast of Arrow thanking fans for their loyalty to the show in her farewell post and added, "Bittersweet. As our last episode of Arrow airs tonight, I want to thank each and every one of you that has followed us along on this journey. It's crazy to think how far we've all come in 8 years. Love you guys all SO MUCH!!! #arrow."

In addition to an absolutely adorkable TikTok video of the cast busting a move, Juliana Harkavy posted a photo of Team Arrow (complete with Emily Bett Rickards) in the Arrow Cave one last time, bidding farewell to their super suits. "Now this is not the end," Harkavy wrote. "It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning".-Winston Churchill #Arrow #TheFinalBow."

Katherine McNamara went with a heartwarming photo of herself and Stephen Amell hugging it out. She wrote, "The man. The myth. The legend. The hero. The legacy. The joy. The loss. The failures. The victories. The love. The heart. Thank you @cw_arrow. Thank you @stephenamell. Thank you Oliver Queen for letting me be a part of your story - even for a little bit. Tonight's the night... #ARROWFinale #TheFinalBow #ARROW."

Rick Gonzalez posted a photo of him and Joe DiNicol, who played Ragman, from one of their first days on set. Gonzalez wrote, "And here we are. This day was all amazing energy. Sort of like the last day of high school. Everyone is going off to do big things. You know it, you can feel it. So all you want to do is enjoy each other one last time. Final episode of the series. So honored to be a part of this show. To bring Rene to life. To embody #WildDog. What a gift. I hope you guys enjoy this final episode. It meant so much to us. Especially because it means so much to you. I've had the pleasure of meeting some of you at comic cons and talking about what it meant to you specifically. I carry that with me when I think of OUR show. We love you all. #Arrow."

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.