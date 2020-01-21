If you've been wondering what Mia Smoak Queen's (Katherine McNamara) revamped life looks like in the new timeline Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) died to create, have we got some news for you! TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Arrow's backdoor pilot episode for the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off is full of answers, and some of them are downright shocking.

For one, viewers who noticed that shiny, new accessory on Mia's ring finger in the promotional photos for the episode will be delighted to know that it is the same ring Oliver proposed to Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) with back in Season 4 — of course she'd want the family ring! The shocking part is actually the person who gave it to her.

As it turns out, in this new timeline, Mia and JJ (Charlie Barnett) are together and planning to tie the knot! Talk about a twist! Does this mean we can assume this new version of JJ probably isn't a murderous criminal with attitude issues?

Mia's love life isn't the only thing that got rewritten thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths though! William (Ben Lewis) appears to be CEO of Smoak Tech, and Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) is alive and well! Obviously they'll both have to be in her wedding, and William will totally make an excellent man-of-honor!

The only question we have left is... where the frack is Connor (Joseph David Jones)?

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.