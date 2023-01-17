Join or Sign In
American Idol has been a reality competition staple since it launched back in 2002. The singing contest has given us stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, to name just a few. The series was the most-watched primetime program in the U.S. for eight consecutive years, and Time listed 2002's Season 1 as one of the most influential reality seasons of all time.
Along the way, the show has undergone some changes itself, including multiple judges after the original trio of producer Simon Cowell, choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, and music producer Randy Jackson departed for various reasons. Throughout the years, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Harry Connick Jr. and more all found seats in the judges chairs before the show went on a two-year hiatus in 2016 after 15 seasons.
In 2018, Idol was revived for a 16th season, moving from its former home on Fox to ABC along with a band of new judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Now, the competition show will be returning for its 21st season this spring with new contestants for audiences everywhere to root for through voting. It's not as big as it used to be, but it's still a hit.
Here's everything to know about Season 21 of American Idol.
American Idol Season 21 will premiere Sunday, February 19. The show has been promoting the new season with some fun videos over on its official Instagram.
This year, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will all be returning to the judges' panel for the sixth consecutive season. The three judges have become a staple on the show and will continue to host Season 21.
Ryan Seacrest will be returning as host for Season 21. The TV personality has been with the series since its launch in 2002.
This season's class of talented young contenders has not yet been announced, but we'll update when they're released.
American Idol airs on ABC, and is available to stream on Hulu.