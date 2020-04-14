Even a global pandemic will not stop Ryan Seacrest from finding the next American Idol. The singing competition will move forward with the newest season using remote performances from its final 20 contestants, TV Guide has learned.

Additional details are still to come about exactly how the show will work, but ABC confirmed that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan and hosts Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones will be part of it. The top 20 contestants will perform from their homes, where they are currently following stay-at-home orders.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The series aired its last pre-taped episode on Sunday, April 5 after production shutdown due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The following weekend ABC debuted "American Idol: This Is Me," a special hour taking fans behind the scenes and showing unseen footage of the Top 20 contestants while producers worked behind the scenes to figure out a plan for the live shows. A second episode of "This Is Me" will air on Sunday, April 19 before the show moves to its remote format on Sunday, April 26.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.