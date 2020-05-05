Forget everything you thought you knew about American Horror Story Season 10 because Ryan Murphy revealed that the milestone season's theme may need to change. The FX anthology was originally slated to begin filming this spring, but production was suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. When speaking with The Wrap, Murphy shared that this delay could mean that the series will no longer be able to do the "weather-dependent" theme he had originally envisioned.

"Well I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy said. "So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

All of the promotional materials for American Horror Story Season 10 released so far feature a summer beach setting, which Murphy confirmed to The Wrap would have been the season's backdrop. The cast was set to include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin. If Murphy is forced to pivot themes, it's possible that the new season would feature a different cast, meaning we might have to wait even longer to see Paulson and Peters' anticipated returns and Culkin's AHS debut. But all that is just speculation for now, given even Murphy doesn't know what will happen with AHS next.

"You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, 'OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting,'" he said. "So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don't know. But it's a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that's all I know."

American Horror Story Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.