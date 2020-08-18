The first trailer for Amazon's Utopia is one part apocalyptic nightmare, two parts acid trip adventure. From Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects, the eight-episode conspiracy thriller follows a cultish group of diehard fans of a comic book series, Utopia, who realize the catastrophic events predicted in comics are actually coming true, such as a pandemic that kicks off the end of the world — yeah, it's a little close to home, but the show looks so good that we're still into it.

In order to save the world, the comic book fans — played by Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, and Javon Walton — team up with an expert on the virus (played by Rainn Wilson). In the trailer, the believers in the comics' prophetic powers pose the difficult question, "How much evil do you have to do to do good?" To which Wilson's character quite emphatically argues, "None! None evil!" We'll have to wait for this epic series to premiere to see if that actually proves true.

The trailer also gives us a few peeks at John Cusack, who stars as a charismatic and media savvy biotech genius, who might just be the engineer behind this madness. This marks Cusack's first series regular role for television. Utopia also stars Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith.

Utopia premieres Friday, Sept. 25 on Amazon.