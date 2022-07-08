Amazon Prime Video Supported Devices

Amazon

Amazon's streaming service Prime Video boasts more than 117 million users -- second only to Netflix in terms of paying subscribers.

With a Prime Video subscription, viewers can watch popular movies such as Top Gun, Twilight, and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as much-loved TV shows like Downton Abbey, House, and Suits. In addition to these titles, Prime Video members also have access to Amazon's broad offering of original programming, including Fairfax, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and more.

Last year alone, Amazon spent $13 billion on its videos and music, signaling that the company is seriously invested in the success of Prime Video. It also means that subscribers can expect plenty of big-budget Amazon originals in the future.

If you're interested in signing up for this popular service, you should first figure out if it's supported by your streaming device of choice. Fortunately, Prime Video works with nearly all of the devices that people use to stream video -- including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, video game consoles, streaming sticks, and more. Below, you'll find an in-depth overview of how many devices work on Amazon Video, so you can start streaming today.

Amazon Prime Video Compatible Devices

It's a common question among streaming service shoppers: what devices stream Amazon Prime? The good news is that the list of compatible devices is extensive. Whether you enjoy watching Thursday Night Football on a smart TV from the comfort of your living room or you want to binge-watch Reacher on your smartphone, there's a great chance that you can do it with Prime Video. Let's take a deeper dive into the devices that support Prime Video.

Streaming Devices

As you might expect, Prime Video runs on popular streaming sticks and devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. It's also compatible with streaming devices from other manufacturers, including Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku, and supports up to 4K Ultra HD quality (depending on the model you have). Plus, Prime Video also works with lesser-known streaming devices from brands like Nvidia, TiVo, and Xiaomi, as well as Oculus VR devices. No matter which of these products you use, you'll be able to access the service through the Prime Video app.

Smart TVs

Nearly all smart TVs are compatible with Prime Video, including models from LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio, with the ability to stream in up to 4K Ultra HD. Other brands are also supported, including TCL, Changhong, Haier, Hisense, Insignia, and Skyworth. To start watching Amazon titles on a smart TV, you'll need to download the official Prime Video app.

Smartphones and Tablets

Both Android and Apple iOS smartphones and tablets support Prime Video -- just download the Prime Video app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to get started. With the newest versions of the app, you'll get access to live streaming through Prime Video. Plus, if you have a Samsung Galaxy S7 (or newer model) with Samsung Gear VR, you can view your favorite programs through the Prime Video VR app.

Video Game Consoles

Certain models of Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox gaming systems can also be used to watch Prime Video, including:

Sony PlayStation 3

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

The latest Xbox consoles also support Alexa. If you have one of these gaming systems, you'll need to download the Prime Video app in order to watch free videos on Amazon. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch doesn't support Prime Video.

Web Browsers

Finally, Prime Video is available to stream through most web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, and Opera. To use it, sign in to your Amazon account and click on the Prime Video section. Make sure to download the latest version of your browser to avoid playback issues.

Amazon Prime Video Compatibility Compared

Prime Video Hulu fuboTV Sling TV Amazon Fire TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android TV (Google TV) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Roku ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple iPhone/iPad ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android smartphones/tablets ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Nintendo Switch

✓



Sony PlayStation (PS3, PS4, PS5) ✓ ✓



Xbox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mac ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ LG Smart TVs (webOS) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sony Smart TVs (Google TV) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Vizio Smart TVs (SmartCast) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Which Device Should I Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

By now, you've seen that Prime Video works with almost any popular method that people use to stream video. As a result, there's a good chance that you can watch Amazon programs on whatever device you already use to stream other titles. However, if you're a new user, there are a few recommendations to help you get started with Prime Video.

For Best Functionality: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you want a seamless streaming experience, consider using the Fire TV Stick TV to view Prime Video titles. Since they're both owned by Amazon, they're designed to work together. In fact, when you plug in the Fire TV Stick 4K, Prime Video is already on the home screen. The entire Fire TV line is a great option for new streamers who want to use Prime Video since the two services are so well-integrated.

For Best Value: Roku Express

Looking for a way to stream Prime Video on a budget? Look no further than the Roku Express, which offers one of the most affordable streaming experiences. The small streaming device plugs into your power outlet and your TV's HDMI port and comes with a remote for easy browsing. The Roku Express retails for about $30 and can be purchased directly from Roku or through retailers like Amazon.

For Gamers: Xbox Series X/S

If you're an Xbox gamer, you can connect your compatible console to your Prime Video account and start streaming in minutes. (For the best experience, we suggest using one of the newer Xbox systems, such as the Series X or Series S.) All you have to do is download the Prime Video app and sign in. Once you're set up, you can browse content with your controller or use Alexa to control Prime Video with your voice.

For Viewing in VR: Oculus Quest

You can use the Prime Video VR app on Oculus Quest to get the virtual reality viewing experience with Amazon Prime. With it, you can immerse yourself into one of the exclusive VR films that Amazon has produced just for Prime Video VR users -- such as the Emmy-winning short film INVASION!, which is narrated by Ethan Hawke.

Our Final Take

It's easy to see why Amazon is one of the world's most popular streaming services. It's compatible with most new streaming-enabled devices, offers a broad selection of free videos, and is easy to use -- especially if you have a Fire TV or Fire tablet.