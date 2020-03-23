In effort to help keep kids occupied while they're stuck at home amid the coronavirus global pandemic (and, let's be honest, give parents a chance to catch their breath), Amazon is throwing its hat into the ring by dropping the paywall on a lot of its kids' programming options worldwide, as detailed by Variety.

Parents and kids alike now have free access to over 40 children's titles, regardless of whether they have yet to shell out the cost of a Prime Video subscription. For now, the only thing needed is a free Amazon account, and the streamer has made it easy to locate by rounding everything up on its childrens' programming landing page, organized by age group.

Available series include Amazon originals like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Pete the Cat, Creative Galaxy, Just Add Magic, and dozens of other titles, as well as select seasons of PBS favorites like Arthur, Odd Squad, and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. As for European users, some of the third-party content includes Peppa Pigand Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom.

Educational Kids Shows to Stream During School Closures

In case that's not enough, Amazon, through its free, ad-supported IMDb TV service, has pulled together a curated list of over 80 family movies, including everything from Shrek Forever After to The Muppets Take Manhattan.

If you're curious about which shows are right for your kids, or want to see more of what streaming services have to offer in terms of children's content during this trying time, check out TV Guide's round-up of educational show recommendations.